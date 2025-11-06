Mastercard Welcomes Commercial Bank As Official Race Partner Of Mclaren Formula 1 Team

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mastercard, the Official Primary Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team, has secured an exclusive opportunity for Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative digital banking in Qatar, to become the Official Race Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team for the Qatar race for the next three years.

As part of the collaboration, Commercial Bank branding will be placed on McLaren livery through visors on drivers' helmets, steering wheel tops and front-wing flaps.

Mastercard and the McLaren Formula 1 Team entered a multi-year global collaboration in 2024 and recently announced that Mastercard will become Official Naming Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team from 2026 onwards.

“At Commercial Bank, we have been fulfilling our customers' needs and fueling their aspirations for more than 50 years. Our latest collaboration with Mastercard, our trusted partner on our digital transformation journey, aligns with our dedication to continual innovation and going the extra mile for our customers. We are confident that becoming the Official Race Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team at the Qatar GP will go a long way in providing engaging opportunities and benefits for premium customers,” said Stephen Moss, Group CEO, Commercial Bank.

“Qatar stands as a cornerstone market for Mastercard, and Commercial Bank has been a pillar of its banking sector for over half a century. Together, we've transformed the payments landscape through market-first solutions, cutting-edge innovations, and a shared commitment to progress and sustainability. Today, we are proud to further elevate this partnership by introducing the global reach of McLaren to delivering even greater value for Commercial Bank's most discerning clients,” said J.K. Khalil, EVP & division president, East Arabia, Mastercard.