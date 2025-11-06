Stage Set For World Military Parachuting Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is set to welcome the world's elite military parachutists from November 13 to 23 for the 47th CISM World Military Parachuting Championship.

This was announced at a press conference on Wednesday at Umm Al-Shokhot Airfield.

The 10-day event will be a gathering of skill and spirit, featuring 320 parachutists hailing from some 30 countries. The event, to be organized by the Qatar Air Sports Committee (QASC), promises spectacular displays of aerial precision.

This championship marks a proud return for Qatar, which previously hosted the 44th edition in 2021-an event that earned widespread praise from the International Military Sports Council (CISM) for its impeccable organization and high caliber of competition.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Saeed Al Mansouri, Vice Chairman of QASC, yesterday said Qatar is ready to stage what will be a global event.

He noted that preparations for the massive undertaking had been extensive, with the QASC putting“considerable efforts” into ensuring Umm Shakhout Airport was perfectly ready.

Every technical and organizational detail has been finalized to the highest standards.

The focus then turned to the home team. Lieutenant Colonel Al Mansouri confirmed that the country would be represented by the Qatari Target Team, expressing his deep confidence in their ability to deliver a performance“befitting the reputation of Qatari sports.”

He attributed the foundation for this success to the nation's leadership, the gracious patronage of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, and the dedicated efforts of everyone involved, from the Chief of Staff to the organizing committees and supporting entities.

Captain Hazza Al-Attiyah, Secretary General of the QASC, said that a Local Organizing Committee chaired by the Commander of the Joint Special Forces was overseeing all stages to meet the highest international standards.

The 320 parachutists will test their mettle across three thrilling disciplines: the aerial ballet of Formation Skydive (FS-4Way), the rapid, focused maneuvers of the Style Competition, and the ultimate test of canopy control in the Accuracy Competition.

These events, open to men, women, and juniors, will strictly follow CISM and international rules, with full adherence to WADA regulations, ensuring absolute integrity in the skies.

The event isn't solely about the competition, however; it also celebrates legacy. A cultural cornerstone of the opening ceremony will be the inauguration of the Air Sports Museum, a first for the State of Qatar. This museum is intended to document the rich history and achievements of national air sports, preserving the legacy for generations to come.

Salem Al-Fahida, Head of Media Affairs and Chairman of the Tournament's Media Committee, described the CISM World Military Games as a“global sporting epic that combines skill, courage, and a spirit of challenge.”

For his part, Lieutenant Abdulaziz Al-Hajjaji, captain of Qatari Target Team, confirmed the squad's“complete readiness” to take part in the world's most prominent military sporting event.