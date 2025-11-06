Saudi Fund And JLL Commit To Real-Estate Push

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Public Investment Fund and Jones Lang LaSalle Saudi Arabia Company Limited announced a memorandum of understanding to deepen collaboration in Saudi Arabia's real-estate sector. The agreement, inked during the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, lays out a strategic partnership aimed at leveraging PIF's infrastructure ambitions and JLL's global real-estate expertise.

Under the MoU, PIF and JLL intend to focus on critical areas such as market-insight generation, valuation services, project-management frameworks and talent development within the real-estate industry. The goal is to increase private-sector participation, accelerate technology adoption in property development and support the transformation of Saudi Arabia's built environment.

PIF's local real-estate strategy positions the fund as a driver of urban innovation, economic diversification and quality-of-life enhancements in line with Vision 2030. As head of PIF's Local Real Estate Investment Division, Saad Alkroud signed the agreement alongside Sue Aspre y Price, EMEA CEO and global head of Portfolio Services, Work Dynamics at JLL.

Real-estate activity in Saudi Arabia has come under the spotlight as the economy looks beyond oil and prioritises new sectors such as urban development, tourism and infrastructure. Data from real-estate-consultant estimates show that rents and purchase-prices have surged in major urban areas, prompting policymakers to explore responsive measures. Once largely dominated by public-sector investment, the market is shifting toward private-sector engagement - a key objective in the MoU. The agreement signals JLL's commitment to the Kingdom, where the firm already has operations and plans to expand offerings in valuations, asset management and advisory services.

Execution will be critical. While the MoU is non-binding, it lays the foundation for joint initiatives to build local capacity, deploy digital and prop-tech solutions and drive more efficient project delivery. For JLL the partnership offers a fast-growing real-estate market with the backing of a sovereign investor. For PIF it opens global know-how and operational discipline in property-sector value chains. Analysts observe that the real-estate sector must contend with affordability pressures, consumer-demand dynamics and a need for asset-liability management frameworks in a transitional economy.

The collaboration also supports the broader push for sustainability in built-environment projects. As PIF steers giga-projects and landmark initiatives, JLL's experience in global sustainability standards and ESG frameworks may be applied to help the Kingdom meet international benchmarks and investor expectations. According to the official statement, acceleration of new-technology adoption and fostering of local talent were emphasised as pillars of growth.

Industry watchers point out that the significance lies not just in the signing but in implementation. The proof will be in how swiftly joint programmes roll out, how private-sector engagement increases and how efficiently project pipelines convert into deliverables. The agreement comes at a time when Saudi policymakers are intensifying efforts to unlock private capital for real-estate, logistic and urban-development assets, with PIF central to that agenda.

With Saudi Arabia targeting a home-ownership rate of 70 per cent and major urban developments underway, the PIF-JLL alliance could become a cornerstone of the real-estate-ecosystem overhaul. Effective governance, transparency and strong monitoring mechanisms will be needed to ensure the partnership delivers the intended economic and social outcomes.

