Ownership Of Digital Content Is A Myth

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The shift towards subscription-based streaming and the rise in unauthorised distribution is exposing fundamental flaws in how consumers acquire digital media. Many users believe they“own” films, music or books that they purchase online, but industry analysts say what they actually hold is a license to access content under strict terms and conditions. One expert writes:“Most of us don't control the files, formats, keys and servers. We rent access dressed up as possession.”

Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Spotify and Amazon Prime Video routinely update or remove titles when licensing rights expire, effectively revoking previously purchased-content access. Research confirms this pattern: one user reported that the complete video library they had“bought” vanished when the provider shut down.

As the licensing model dominates, the notion of permanent ownership becomes ever more tenuous. A licensing economy allows service providers to rotate catalogue titles rather than guarantee indefinite access, with digital-rights management, regional restrictions and revocation rights embedded in terms of service. On the consumer side, the convenience of streaming often masks these limits. According to a global piracy study, when lawful access is timely, comprehensive and fairly priced, unauthorised access declines - but when it isn't, illegal channels proliferate.

Analysts estimate that the online video industry loses nearly US$75 billion annually to content theft, with growth of about 11 per cent per year. The report points to subscription fatigue, escalating prices and inconsistent content availability as major drivers. Global enforcement bodies warn that pirated sports and entertainment streams now attract tens of thousands of users per event, undermining rights-holders and the business models of major broadcasters.

In specific markets such as India, digital content piracy poses a substantial drag on growth. One industry report found that the online video sector generated US$4.2 billion in 2024, yet approximately 90 million users accessed pirated content, resulting in US$1.2 billion in revenue loss. Without intervention, the study forecasts a loss of nearly US$2.4 billion and 158 million users by 2029. Anti-piracy measures could help platforms recover as much as US$1.1 billion and inject US$0.5 billion in content investment.

For global rights-holders the challenge is mounting. Piracy has evolved from file-sharing and peer-to-peer networks to sophisticated streaming devices and“fully-loaded” set-top boxes that mimic legitimate services while distributing unauthorised content. Prosecution and server takedown efforts continue, but the scale and speed of illegal distribution makes traditional enforcement increasingly costly and complex. Rights protection organisations emphasise that digital piracy flourishes when pricing is misaligned, catalogue access is restricted and enforcement slackens.

Consumers, meanwhile, face uncertainty. Purchasing a digital movie or album often grants nothing beyond the right to stream a licensed version. When platforms lose rights, restructure their service or impose region locks, previously accessible content may disappear without refund. One journalist described the experience as“my whole library is just wiped out” after a shutdown notice.

