India Demonstrates First 500-Km Quantum Key Distribution Network Under National Quantum Mission

MENAFN - KNN India)A startup supported under the Department of Science and Technology's (DST) National Quantum Mission (NQM) has successfully demonstrated India's first large-scale Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) network spanning over 500 kilometers, marking a breakthrough in secure quantum communication.

The milestone was achieved by QNu Labs Pvt. Ltd., a Bengaluru-based quantum technology company, using existing optical fiber infrastructure.

The achievement underscores India's progress toward quantum-secure communication and reflects.

Supported by the I-Hub Quantum Technology Foundation-a Technology Innovation Hub under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NMICPS) at IISER Pune

The project demonstrates the integration of cutting-edge research with industrial and defense applications.

The Indian Army's Southern Command played a key role in enabling the capability demonstration.

Its Signals unit engineered a dedicated test-bed optical fiber network in the Rajasthan Sector, incorporating multiple trusted nodes to ensure end-to-end quantum key exchange across the 500 km link.

A new design of the“Quantum Suraksha Kavach” rack, housing the QKD system, was also launched during the event.

The initiative highlights the collaborative model of Synergy of Technology, Research, Industry, and Defence Ecosystem (STRIDE)-strengthening India's technological readiness in quantum communication and cybersecurity.

Additionally, QNu Labs' Quantum Random Number Generator System-in-Package (QSIP), presented earlier by Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh to the Prime Minister during ESTIC 2025, provides quantum-certified randomness for cryptographic algorithms enhancing protection against both current cyber threats and future quantum-based attacks.

(KNN Bureau)