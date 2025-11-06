Ainewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Grants Exclusive Worldwide License To Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) For AI-Driven Biotech Exchange Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), a leader in AI-driven blockchain solutions for data monetization and asset tokenization, has granted Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) an exclusive worldwide license to deploy its proprietary AI-driven technology within the biotech and biopharma sectors. The agreement enables Scilex to build and operate a Biotech Exchange platform to tokenize, trade, and monetize biotech assets such as genomic data, diagnostics, and drug information. Datavault AI expects the technology to expand into a Pharmaceutical Exchange platform addressing an estimated $2 trillion market opportunity, providing a path for companies to access non-dilutive funding. The deal includes a $10 million upfront payment in four installments and up to $2.55 billion in potential milestone payments, supported by Datavault AI's broad patent portfolio and proven high-performance computing expertise.

To view the full press release, visit

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI experience, valuation, and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R)(IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image, and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DVLT are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#195c7d706d766b595850577c6e6a4e706b7c377a7674" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,