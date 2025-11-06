Chris Van Vliet Joins Cumulus Podcast Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emmy Award-winning Host and Content CreatorTakes His Hit Podcast INSIGHT to Major New Platform

ATLANTA, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media announced today that Chris Van Vliet will be joining the Cumulus Podcast Network, bringing his acclaimed show“Insight with Chris Van Vliet”, to one of the largest audio platforms in the country. As part of Westwood One's portfolio, The Cumulus Podcast Network will distribute, market, and monetize“Insight with Chris Van Vliet” with this new partnership.

As professional wrestling enjoys unprecedented mainstream success - driven by billion-dollar streaming deals and record-breaking viewership for major brands like WWE and AEW - Chris Van Vliet is set to expand one of the industry's most popular wrestling and entertainment interview shows to reach an even wider audience

Launched by Van Vliet as a passion project that grew into a leading destination for long-form, authentic, behind-the-scenes conversations with top talent, INSIGHT has become a dominant force in the wrestling media landscape. Supported by a loyal following across digital platforms,“Insight with Chris Van Vliet” is the #1 wrestling podcast in the world, consistently ranking among the top sports and entertainment shows on Apple & Spotify, while his two YouTube channels boast nearly 2 million subscribers and over 2.8 billion views.

In each episode, Van Vliet sits down in-person with the biggest names in professional wrestling and beyond - including The Rock, John Cena, Dave Bautista, Chris Jericho, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Jelly Roll, Rey Mysterio and The Undertaker - exploring not just their careers, but the mindset and motivation that drive their success. Through these thoughtful, candid, and humanizing chats, Van Vliet has earned the respect and trust of these performers, making him one of the most credible voices in the wrestling community.

Chris Van Vliet: "I couldn't be more excited to bring INSIGHT to the Cumulus Podcast Network. Pro wrestling is the hottest it's been in decades, and this partnership allows us to continue growing the show and connecting with fans who love authentic, meaningful conversations.”

The partnership with Cumulus will give INSIGHT access to the company's extensive distribution network, marketing support, and advertising infrastructure - positioning the show for continued growth at a time when wrestling content is seeing record engagement across platforms. In addition to weekly episodes, fans can also expect exclusive live events and bonus content.

Collin Jones, President of Westwood One and the Cumulus Podcast Network:“Chris Van Vliet is a standout creator whose authenticity and consistency have built a powerful brand. His podcast is a perfect fit for our network, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Cumulus family. This is another step in our mission to deliver premium, thought-provoking content to audiences nationwide.”

New episodes of“INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet” will continue to be released multiple times per week across all major platforms, including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and the Cumulus Podcast Network's digital channels.

Chris Van Vliet is represented by BUCHWALD.

About Cumulus Media: Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month – wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 399 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact, and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information, visit .

Contact: Lisa Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media | Westwood One | ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at