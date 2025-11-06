Porsche clinches top spot for sales satisfaction in J.D. Power Study for third year in a row

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Porsche led premium carmakers in customer-rated sales experience

Atlanta, Georgia., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New car customers rated Porsche as the top premium brand in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) StudySM released Thursday.

This marks the third consecutive year Porsche has ranked #1 among premium automotive brands, earning 855 points – four more than last year – allowing it to secure the top spot overall among premium brands, including both the premium car and premium SUV segments.

“We are truly thankful to our customers and to our dealers for this recognition,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America (PCNA).“The day our customers first see, and take to the road in their new Porsche is often the fulfillment of a dream – a truly special moment – and this is reflected in the care our dealers devote to every interaction.”

Now in its 40th year, the SSI Study provides an analysis of the purchase experience from a customer's perspective, based on responses from 32,616 individuals who purchased or leased new vehicles between March and May 2025. The study measures customer satisfaction across key areas of buyer and rejecter satisfaction. Buyer satisfaction is based on six factors (in order of importance): delivery process; dealer personnel; working out the deal; paperwork completion; dealership facility; and dealership website. Rejecter satisfaction is based on five factors: salesperson; price; facility; variety of inventory; and negotiation.

