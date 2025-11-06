Alunite Market Forecast Report 2025-2034: Opportunities In FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, And Cosmetics Sectors, Driven By Its Applications In Deodorants, Water Treatment, And Toothpastes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The alunite market presents opportunities in FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics sectors, driven by its applications in deodorants, water treatment, and toothpastes. Europe leads due to its advanced industries. Increasing environmental efforts further boost demand for alunite in various regions.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alunite Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global alunite market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2025-2034 at a CAGR of 3.70%.

Alunite has numerous applications in the FMCG sector. It is a key ingredient in the manufacture of deodorants and is often used as the base component due to its properties to prevent the growth of odour-spreading bacteria. Additionally, alunite is capable of preventing the secretion of sweat without directly blocking the sebaceous (sweat producing) glands and is, thus, used as an anti-perspirant agent. Alunite is also added to pickle jars to enhance and maintain crispiness in these products. Its properties as a whitening agent have led to its use in the manufacture of toothpastes. Hence, the recent growth in the FMCG sector is expected to increase demand for alunite in the global market.

Europe is one of the largest markets for alunite due to its highly developed pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry, where alunite has multiple applications. Alunite is also used as the key raw material in the production of potash alum, which is used in several of Europe's sophisticated water treatment systems.

Alunite: Market Segmentation

Alunite is a sulphate mineral typically obtained in yellow or red colours. It is colourless in its purest form. It is of crystalline nature with a trigonal crystal system. When the sodium content of alunite is high in the mineral, it is known as natroalunite. It may also instead be rich in potassium, depending on the source. Alunite is formed when volcanic rocks rich in potassium or sodium react with solutions containing sulphuric acid, leading to an oxidation and leaching process.

Growth in End-Use Sectors to Increase the Demand for Alunite

Alunite finds applications in several industries, including FMCG, pharmaceuticals and first aid, leather, cosmetics and personal use, water treatment, and others. The expected growth of these sectors during the forecast period is expected to contribute to the expansion of the global alunite industry. As environmental consciousness increases globally, an increasing number of developing countries are adopting water treatment policies to reduce pollution from industries and manufacturing plants.

Alunite is the industry standard for the manufacture of potash alum and is hence expected to see higher demand due to this end use segment. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the FMCG and pharmaceutical sectors have seen a boost in growth, and this is expected to carry on to the global alunite industry due to its uses in the manufacture of a large number of products in these industries.

Key Industry Players in the Global Alunite Market

The report presents a detailed analysis of the following key players in the global alunite market, looking into their capacity, market shares, and latest developments like capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, and mergers and acquisitions:

The comprehensive report looks into the macro and micro aspects of the industry. The report gives an in-depth insight into the market by providing a SWOT analysis as well as an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Alunite Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Alunite Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Alunite Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Alunite Market by Product Type

5.4.1 Natroalunite

5.4.2 Potassium Alunite

5.4.3 Others

5.5 Global Alunite Market by End Use

5.5.1 Pharmaceuticals

5.5.2 Leather industry

5.5.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care

5.5.4 Others

6 Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.1.3 Breakup by Country

6.1.3.1 United States of America

6.1.3.2 Canada

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.2.3 Breakup by Country

6.2.3.1 United Kingdom

6.2.3.2 Germany

6.2.3.3 France

6.2.3.4 Italy

6.2.3.5 Others

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.3.3 Breakup by Country

6.3.3.1 China

6.3.3.2 Japan

6.3.3.3 India

6.3.3.4 ASEAN

6.3.3.5 Australia

6.3.3.6 Others

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.4.3 Breakup by Country

6.4.3.1 Brazil

6.4.3.2 Argentina

6.4.3.3 Mexico

6.4.3.4 Others

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.5.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.5.3 Breakup by Country

6.5.3.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.3.2 United Arab Emirates

6.5.3.3 Nigeria

6.5.3.4 South Africa

6.5.3.5 Others

7 Market Dynamics

7.1 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.3 Key Indicators for Demand

7.4 Key Indicators for Price

For more information about this report visit

