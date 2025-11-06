Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elisa Unveils San Siro Live 2025, Capturing The Magic Of Her Stadium Debut


2025-11-06 11:01:45
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- On November 14, Italian singer-songwriter Elisa releases San Siro Live 2025 (Island Records / Universal Music), a double live album celebrating her first-ever concert at Milan's iconic San Siro Stadium last June. The release includes a special collector's booklet, with a vinyl edition arriving on December 12 in two separate volumes.

The project encapsulates over 25 years of music, bringing to life an unforgettable show that blended introspection, energy, and deep connection with the audience. Elisa's performance journeyed through her most beloved songs - from“Luce (Tramonti a Nord Est)” and“Eppure sentire” to“Anche fragile” and“O forse sei tu” - and featured special onstage collaborations.

At once emotional and powerful, San Siro Live 2025 showcases Elisa at her most authentic, crossing pop, electronic, and soul influences with effortless artistry.

The release anticipates Elisa's 2025 arena tour, kicking off November 8 in Mantua, stopping in Milan on November 10, and continuing across Italy through spring 2026.

