Ensurge Micropower ASA Updated Financial Calendar: New Date For Quarterly Report Q325

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the“Company”) on 18 December 2024 regarding the Company's Financial Calendar for the Financial Year of 2025.

The Quarterly Report for Q3 2025 will be published today, 6 November 2025 (earlier communicated date: 12 November 2025). The Company's Financial Calendar for the Financial Year of 2025 is amended accordingly.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.