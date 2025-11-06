Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ensurge Micropower ASA Updated Financial Calendar: New Date For Quarterly Report Q325


2025-11-06 10:47:04
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the“Company”) on 18 December 2024 regarding the Company's Financial Calendar for the Financial Year of 2025.

The Quarterly Report for Q3 2025 will be published today, 6 November 2025 (earlier communicated date: 12 November 2025). The Company's Financial Calendar for the Financial Year of 2025 is amended accordingly.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

