Ensurge Micropower ASA Updated Financial Calendar: New Date For Quarterly Report Q325
The Quarterly Report for Q3 2025 will be published today, 6 November 2025 (earlier communicated date: 12 November 2025). The Company's Financial Calendar for the Financial Year of 2025 is amended accordingly.
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.
