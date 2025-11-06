Lipari Mining And Spurchain Partner To Tokenize Natural Diamond Production

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Lipari Mining Ltd. (Cboe Canada: LML) (formerly Golden Share Resources Corporation) ("Lipari" or the "Company"), a publicly listed natural diamond producer, today announced the signing of a letter of intent which will result in a strategic partnership with SpurChain Technologies Inc. ("SpurChain"), a Canadian blockchain infrastructure company specializing in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.The collaboration is to develop a secure, transparent, and compliant digital platform enabling the tokenization of Lipari's natural diamond production, marking the first comprehensive blockchain-based tokenization program for a publicly traded diamond producer.

The initiative addresses challenges in diamond transparency by introducing an open, verifiable framework for authentication, one that any participant in the market can access, not only accredited jewellers or authorized resellers. This new model empowers buyers, sellers, and independent producers alike to verify origin, quality, and pricing data directly on-chain, creating a level playing field for all stakeholders.

"Lipari is pioneering the future of diamond investment," said Ken Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Lipari Mining Ltd. "We believe this is the first comprehensive tokenization program by a publicly traded diamond producer, and it represents a fundamental shift in how investors can access and trade natural diamonds. By partnering with SpurChain, we're unlocking liquidity in a traditionally valuable, yet historically inaccessible asset class while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and regulatory compliance. This initiative bridges traditional diamond production with the emerging world of digital assets, expanding access for investors globally."

Built and hosted entirely in Canada, SpurChain's compliance-ready infrastructure supports Lipari's leadership in responsible resource innovation by embedding identity, audit, and ESG data directly into secure blockchain records. This partnership positions Canada at the forefront of applying regulated digital frameworks to real-world assets - from natural resources to energy, real estate, and logistics.

"This collaboration showcases Canada's leadership in responsible resource innovation," said Kapley Judge, Chief Executive Officer of SpurChain Technologies. "By extending regulated blockchain infrastructure to real-world assets, we're laying the foundation for transparent, auditable value creation across entire industries."

Regulatory and Governance Framework

The program is to be structured to adhere to all applicable laws. All tokenized diamonds will be securely held by independent, audited vaulting partners with comprehensive insurance coverage.

The initiative will also include:



Full AML/KYC compliance aligned with international standards;

Third-party verification and audit of all underlying assets; and Blockchain-based provenance tracking from mine to market, ensuring complete transparency and authenticity.

The Letter of Intent described in this release is non-binding and sets out the preliminary terms under which Lipari and SpurChain intend to collaborate. The proposed arrangement remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, completion of satisfactory due diligence by both parties, and confirmation that all applicable regulatory and legal requirements are met. There can be no assurance that any definitive agreements will be entered into or that the proposed transaction or collaboration will be completed as currently contemplated or at all.

About Lipari Mining Ltd.

Lipari Mining is South America's leading diamond producer, with a track record of successful operations at the Braúna diamond mine in Brazil, which has produced over 1.26M carats to date. Lipari is now applying its expertise to advance the highly prospective Tchitengo Diamond Project in Angola, marking the next phase of growth for the Company.

The Company is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices. Lipari's Braúna mine is the only diamond mine in the world that recycles nearly 100% of the water used in ore processing, producing a dry tailings product which has potential as a soil remineralizer for the agricultural industry. Lipari's shares are listed for trading on the CBOE Canada exchange and trade under the symbol "LML", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0Y90".

Additional information on the Company can be found on its website at and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at .

About SpurChain Technologies

SpurChain Technologies Inc. is a Canadian blockchain-infrastructure company headquartered at Spur Park in Waterloo, Ontario - the historic former RIM campus and birthplace of BlackBerry. Supported by a national network of sovereign data centres with a generative power capacity of 100 MW and up to $1 billion AUM, SpurChain provides secure, interoperable systems for regulated industries seeking to modernize transparency, sustainability, and operational trust across real-world assets.