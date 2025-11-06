403
Kuwait Hlt Ministry Launches 2025 Guide To Healthy Recipes, Nutritional Values
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that it had launched its 2025 guide to healthy recipes and nutritional values to enhance governance and improve services at hospitals and clinics.
The Ministry explained that the guide, prepared by the ministry's Food and Nutrition Administration, aimed to unify practices and standards to improve food services and nutritional standards.
The guide provided nutritional details of meals and proper exercise, prepared by clinical nutrition specialists, added the statement, noting that a QR Code was included to enable the public to access the guide. (end)
