Transfer Of Swedish Branch Loan Portfolio


2025-11-06 09:31:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 27 October 2022, Bigbank AS announced its decision to cease issuing new loans through its Swedish branch as of 1 September 2022 and to continue solely accepting deposits and servicing the existing loan portfolio.

Bigbank AS now informs that on 06 November 2025, it transferred the entire loan portfolio of its Swedish branch to another Swedish credit institution. The terms and price of the transaction are confidential. Following the transaction, the Swedish branch of Bigbank AS will focus exclusively on deposit-taking activities.

The transaction does not have a material impact on the overall business operations of Bigbank AS.

Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

