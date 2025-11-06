Transfer Of Swedish Branch Loan Portfolio
Bigbank AS now informs that on 06 November 2025, it transferred the entire loan portfolio of its Swedish branch to another Swedish credit institution. The terms and price of the transaction are confidential. Following the transaction, the Swedish branch of Bigbank AS will focus exclusively on deposit-taking activities.
The transaction does not have a material impact on the overall business operations of Bigbank AS.
Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
E-mail: ...
