October Total Bankruptcy Filings Increase 12% Over 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total bankruptcy filings in October 2025 were 53,019, a twelve percent increase from the October 2024 total of 47,135, according to data provided by Epiq AACER, the leading provider of US bankruptcy filing data.

Overall, commercial filings increased seven percent to 2,820 in October 2025, up from the 2,628 commercial filings registered in October 2024. There were 634 commercial Chapter 11 filings registered in October 2025, up eleven percent from the 571 filings registered in October 2024. Small business filings, captured as subchapter V elections within Chapter 11, totaled 248 in October 2025. This represents a thirty-five percent increase from the 184 filings in October 2024.

“Small business bankruptcy and overall consumer filings show strong increases in October as expected,” said Michael Hunter Vice President, Epiq AACER.“Given the student loan repayment and collection activities, along with a high recidivism rate, particularly within the FHA mortgage portfolio, I anticipate a continued increase through the remainder of this year and 2026. Higher interest rates, increased costs, and overall household debt levels indicate a continued demand for both consumers and businesses to seek bankruptcy protection.”

Individual bankruptcy filings totaled 50,199 in October 2025, representing a thirteen percent increase from the 44,507 filings in October 2024. There were 31,078 individual Chapter 7 filings in October 2025, a fourteen percent increase over the 27,350 filings recorded in October 2024. 19,007 individual Chapter 13 filings in October 2025 represent an eleven percent increase over the 17,087 filings in October 2024.

“Persistent economic headwinds, including higher prices, tighter lending conditions, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, continue to weigh on financially distressed consumers and businesses,” said Amy Quackenboss, Executive Director, ABI.“Bankruptcy remains an indispensable tool to help debt-burdened families and businesses achieve a financial fresh start.”

October's total bankruptcy filings represented an eight percent increase when compared to the 49,192 total filings recorded in September. Total individual filings, individual Chapter 7s, and individual Chapter 13s for October also represent an eight percent increase from September 2025. Commercial filings increased one percent from September's commercial filing total of 2,796. Subchapter V elections within Chapter 11 increased sixteen percent from the 213 filed in September 2025. Conversely, the commercial Chapter 11 filing total decreased seventeen percent from the September 2025 filing total of 768. Although the September total was skewed by the related filings of two large cases.

