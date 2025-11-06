XP Launches Ticket Buyback Solution To Help Fans Sell Tickets Easily And Securely

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) XP Offers makes it simple and stress-free for fans to offload unwanted tickets and get paid fast





CHICAGO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP, the fan-first ticket marketplace built on transparency and trust, announces the launch of XP Offers, a new ticket buyback program that allows fans to quickly and safely sell unwanted tickets directly to XP.

With XP Offers, fans who can't attend an event can submit their ticket details via, receive an offer from XP within 24 hours, and get paid fast – no listing, no waiting for a buyer, and no hidden fees.

“If you've ever found yourself stuck with tickets you can't use, you know how stressful it feels,” said Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of XP.“We wanted to build something that takes away that stress for fans, and makes the whole process of offloading unwanted tickets truly effortless.”

Putting Fans First

The new product eliminates the most frustrating parts of selling on traditional resale sites, from guessing a price that will attract buyers to hoping your listing gets noticed to waiting for payment until after the event – often losing a chunk of sale proceeds to high platform fees.

Early users are already praising XP Offers for making the fan seller process effortless.

“I got rid of tickets that I didn't think I'd be able to unload and I got [paid] within 10 minutes,” said beta user Sharon.

How XP Offers Works

Fans simply submit their ticket details via , receive an offer directly from XP, and transfer their tickets to XP to accept their offer and receive payment.

Funds are deposited directly into a fan's XP Account, which is a wallet secured by Privy. From there, fans can cash out through PayPal, Venmo, or directly to their bank account via XP's offramping partnership with Coinflow – or keep their balance to use on a future purchase on XP, unlocking 6% back.

How XP Keeps Payments Secure

Built on CrowdSafe, XP's proprietary blockchain-based escrow technology, XP Offers combines the company's secure infrastructure with stable digital-dollar rails such as USDC and PayPal's PYUSD to deliver smooth, dependable payouts.

Behind the scenes, transactions are powered by verifiable, blockchain-backed tech, but for users it feels as fast and familiar as any modern payment app – even for fans unfamiliar with Web3 technology.

About XP

XP is the ticket marketplace built by fans, for fans. With upfront, all-in prices (no hidden fees), fairly priced tickets, and real-human support, XP helps fans confidently score seats to unforgettable live events. Backed by core investors Reflexive, L1D, and Blockchange, XP is committed to leveraging the power of innovative technology to help fans experience better.

