Quebec City Area: Record-High Transactions In October Amid A Tight Market



With 1,031 transactions, the Quebec City area residential market recorded a 16 per cent increase in sales in October 2025 - a historic high for this month.

Sales growth was widespread across all sectors and property types.

Plexes saw sales rise by 24 per cent, single-family homes by 19 per cent, and condominiums by 6 per cent.

By geographic sector, the South Shore posted a 13 per cent increase, the Agglomeration of Quebec City 16 per cent, and the Northern Periphery 19 per cent.

Active listings continued their decline, further exacerbating the acute shortage of available properties. Only 1,187 single-family homes were for sale (-19 per cent), 515 condominiums (-11 per cent), and 241 plexes (-9 per cent). After more than 20 consecutive months of decline, the inventory of residential properties now represents just 35 per cent of its ten-year average.

Market conditions remain strongly in favour of sellers. This very tight market is reflected both in rising prices and in the speed of sales.

Properties sold at record speed. On average, it took 20 days to sell a plex (-30 days), 22 days for a single-family home (-10 days), and 31 days for a condominium (-11 days). The median price of plexes surged by 25 per cent, reaching $550,000. Condominium prices rose by 17 per cent ($315,000), while single-family homes saw their prices climb 11 per cent ($449,900). The strongest price growth was observed in the Agglomeration of Quebec City.

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of October 2025. The most recent market statistics for the Quebec City Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) are based on the real estate brokers' Centris provincial database.

Residential sales across the Quebec City CMA totalled 1,031 transactions in October, up 16 per cent over the same period in 2024.

“In Quebec City, October saw an extension and amplification of the momentum of the third quarter. It was a record-breaking month, surpassing that of 2020, with higher sales in all property types and major sectors. The recent downward trend in interest rates since September has been the trigger for those who have been debating a decision over the summer to make a move. The reduction in the supply of properties for sale has led to shorter selling times and sharply rising prices, particularly in the Agglomeration of Quebec City and Northern Periphery sectors,” observed Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.

“In this highly active market, single-family home sales continue to drive overall activity, along with plexes, confirming their strong appeal among investors. The condominium market remains solid, despite the stricter selection process brought on by high prices and, above all, the new rules under Bill 16. These encourage greater caution when purchasing a condominium, particularly regarding future building maintenance costs and the contributions required to ensure an adequate contingency fund. Buyer confidence remains strong, supported by a greater financial transparency in the management of condominiums,” explains Hélène Bégin, QPAREB Senior Economist.









