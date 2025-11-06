'RJD's Signature Is Violence,' Says Rajnath Singh In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) With campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly election underway, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the RJD, alleging that the party historically encouraged violence in the state.

Addressing a rally at a high school in Patahi (East Champaran), Singh said,“RJD's culture has been one of violence. Even in their election campaigns, they are making children sing songs about guns.”

He said Bihar suffered from fear and lawlessness during the RJD era and that people across India used to view the state as a symbol of“jungle raj”.

“Goons held sway. People were afraid to step out after dark. Bihar does not want to see that era again,” he said.

Singh dismissed the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote chori as baseless attempts to mislead the public.

“Congress leaders are continuously trying to mislead the public by making baseless statements. Unfounded allegations like 'vote theft' are merely attempts to spread confusion and distract people,” he said.

Listing the NDA government's achievements, the Defence Minister cited construction of toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission, introduction of Vande Bharat trains, railway station upgrades, Ujjwala Yojana, 5 kg food grain and growth in per-capita income.

He praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and asserted that the NDA would return to power in Bihar.

“Despite being Chief Minister for 20 years, not a single accusation has been levelled against him. Today's leaders who are accused of corruption keep praising themselves. The people of Bihar are going to form an NDA government with a two-thirds majority,” Singh said.

The defence minister addressed three back-to-back rallies in Bathnaha, Chiraiya and Kesariya Assembly constituencies on Thursday.

Voting in Bihar is being held in two phases. The first phase concluded on November 6, while polling for the second phase will take place on November 11. The result will come out on November 14.