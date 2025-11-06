403
Numeros Launches 'N - First' EV That Rides Like A Bike, Works Like A Scooter
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, November 6, 2025: Numeros Motors, one of India's fastest-growing electric mobility innovators, launched its second EV 2-wheeler, n - First, in Bengaluru today. Unfettered by categories and labels, the two-wheeler blends the stability of a bike with the utility of a scooter. Variants start at an introductory price of INR 64,999 for the first 1,000 buyers.
Affordable and accessible, the n - First is set to be a game-changer in electric mobility. Under the tagline 'Change Your Vibe', it marks a bold step toward democratizing clean, affordable, and stylish urban transport. Created in collaboration with Italian design house Wheelab, it introduces global aesthetics to Made-in-India engineering excellence.
"This is not just another vehicle; it is a vision realised. It's a fresh, elegant statement in urban mobility," said Mr. Shreyas Shibulal, Founder & CEO, Numeros Motors, at the launch event held in Bengaluru.
In his launch speech, Shreyas highlighted the company's core philosophy of addressing the challenge of widespread EV adoption without compromising on safety and reliability.
"At Numeros, we believe reliable and durable electric mobility solutions need not be a luxury. It is our absolute promise. The n - First is the most reliable, accessible EV solution for the growing urban youth segment, especially for women, who are increasingly driving the future of our market," said Shreyas.
Sleek, Smart and Safe
The n - First is available in five variants and two colours: Traffic Red and Pure White. The top variant 3kWh i-Max+ offers a 109 km IDC range while the 2.5kWh variants (Max and i-Max) feature liquid immersion-cooled Li-ion batteries with an IDC range of up to 91 km.
At its core, n - First is powered by a PMSM mid-drive motor with chain transmission, delivering smooth acceleration and high energy efficiency. Full charge from 0-100 takes approximately 5-6 hours (2.5 kWh) and 7-8 hours (3.0 kWh), supported by over-the-air (OTA) updates for continuous performance optimisation.
Highlights
* Stability: The defining 16-inch wheels offer stability and control far beyond conventional scooters.
* Rigorous Testing: The n - First platform is built on a foundation of durability, having undergone rigorous testing in India's most extreme conditions - from the scorching heat of Jaisalmer to the harsh cold of Manali. It was also put through its paces in city riding conditions.
* Zero Range Anxiety: The vehicle boasts a certified IDC range of 109 kilometres, ensuring freedom from range anxiety for daily urban commutes.
* Smart Connectivity: Its IoT platform and app offer users a host of safety features, including theft and tow detection for instant alerts, remote locking, geo-fencing, an advanced thermal management system, live location tracking, and data-backed ride insights.
Bookings are now open at numerosmotors.
Founded five years ago with a mission to accelerate EV adoption, Numeros Motors has rapidly scaled its operations. The n - First comes close on the heels of Numeros' EV 2-wheeler, Diplos Max+, launched less than two months ago.
Numeros has forged partnerships with multiple distributors and dealers and is gradually expanding its network in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Thrissur, and other cities across South India.
