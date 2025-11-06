Dixie Gold Inc. Readies For A Tightening Copper Environment With The Soo East Copper Project, Divests Interest In Preston JV

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) -(TSXV: DG) ("" or the "or theprovides an update on recent developments to its exploration portfolio.

Soo East Copper Project Acquisition

Dixie Gold is pleased to report that it has acquired the Soo East Copper Project. The Issuer's new copper exploration project is situated directionally northeast of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and, at its formation, comprises a total of 137 mining claims across two sub-project areas covering approximately 3,013 ha (7,445 acres) in the aggregate (as measured by QGIS).

The Issuer acquired the project's mining claims through staking and paid the applicable Crown fees to the Government of Ontario, leveraging on-hand working capital to do so.







Figure 1: Soo East Copper Project (Regional Project Context)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Acquisition of the project was informed by a recent high-grade copper discovery drill intercept at a regionally-proximate third-party project, which has subsequently also received market support (see news releases by Sterling Metals Corp., 'Sterling Metals Announces High-Grade Copper Discovery at the Soo Copper Project Intersecting 262.5m of 1.05% CuEq, Including 68.3m of 3.25% CuEq and 9.3m of 19.8% CuEq from Near Surface' dated September 29, 2025, and 'Sterling Metals Announces Fully Allocated Private Placement Of Units And Charity Flow Through Units' dated November 5, 2025).

The Soo East Copper Project was acquired on a royalty-free basis (save Crown obligations) providing the Issuer with project-level flexibility.

Dixie Gold is pleased to have added optionality for copper exploration to its portfolio, including in forward-consideration as a higher working-interest, critical mineral alternative to a divestment discussed below.

Preston Lake JV Divestment

The Issuer also reports that it has divested the balance of its small non-operated minority interest in the Preston Lake Uranium JV (the "Preston JV") by way of the execution of an arm's-length purchase-and-sale agreement dated October 31, 2025 with Orano Canada Inc. and Skyharbour Resources Ltd., for which it received aggregate proceeds of $100,000 (the "Preston Minority Interest Disposition"). The Preston Minority Interest Disposition has also eliminated all project-related liabilities for the Issuer.

During the Issuer's now-concluded involvement in the Preston Lake area of Saskatchewan (including with those claims now associated with the Preston JV), the Issuer is grateful to have participated in and/or received exploration exposure to more than $10,000,000 of expenditures (most of which was third-party funded). The uranium focus of the Preston JV was not a commodity of forward-focus for Dixie Gold and the Issuer expected future exploration spending levels at the project as likely being beyond its funding capacity given its market-traded capitalization. As such, the Corporation anticipated its now-disposed interest to dissolve on a near-term basis (without value) but for material issuer-level dilution, if market available, to fund prospective capital-calls at the project in 2026 and beyond. Resultantly, Dixie Gold was pleased to have monetized its interest to trusted parties (who held first-refusal rights) through the above referenced arm's-length transaction while that interest held remnant value (see also news releases by the Issuer dated June 25, 2025).

The Corporation wishes exploration success to the continuing parties and expresses appreciation to each of Orano Canada Inc. and Skyharbour Resources Ltd. for their collaboration with the Issuer over the past number of years.

Disclaimer Regarding Third-Party News Releases

The Issuer is not responsible for the content, technical or otherwise, of any third-party news releases.

Disclaimer Regarding Adjacent Projects

The Issuer cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate or adjacent projects are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on projects or project interests held or operated by the Issuer.

Qualified Person

Antonio Carteri, P.Geo., and a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Carteri is an independent consultant to the Issuer.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a publicly traded junior exploration company holding a portfolio of mining-related interests in Canada. For more information, please visit .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chief Executive Officer

Dixie Gold Inc.

T: 604.687.2038

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and/or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to plans, activities and results related to the Issuer's exploration projects, as well as with regards to certain uncertainties and risks as pertains to any and all exploration work and/or good-standing nature of any projects, including the Soo East Copper Project, as well as forward-statements to any corporate developments and/or strategies, which may include capital plans and/or expenditure plans and/or other matters related to any future capital sourcing and/or capital allocation. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Dixie Gold Inc.