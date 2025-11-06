Duos Edge AI Joins Nomad Futurist Foundation As Inspiration Sponsor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership advances digital infrastructure education and empowers next generation of technology leaders

The Nomad Futurist Foundation is a global 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that believes everyone, no matter their background or location, deserves the opportunity to engage with and thrive in the digital future. The Foundation's mission is to inspire, educate, and empower individuals to become the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. As an Inspiration Partner, Duos Edge AI will help nurture the next generation of technology leaders, empowering them to shape a more connected, inclusive, and innovative future through deeper understanding of digital infrastructure, AI, and edge technologies.

“At Duos Edge AI, we believe that education and access to technology are the foundation for innovation,” said Doug Recker, President of Duos and Founder of Duos Edge AI.“Part of our mission has been to expand that access and partnering with the Nomad Futurist Foundation allows us to help inspire the next generation and equip them with the knowledge and tools to shape the future.”

Through this partnership, Duos Edge AI and Nomad Futurist will co-develop educational programs, community outreach initiatives, and global awareness campaigns designed to expand access to knowledge and opportunities across the evolving technology landscape.

“We are thrilled to welcome Duos Edge AI as an Inspiration Partner,” said Nabeel Mahmood, Co-Founder of the Nomad Futurist Foundation.“Their commitment to innovation and education aligns perfectly with our mission to empower future leaders in the digital infrastructure space. Together, we can help more people discover and thrive in the careers that will define our digital future.”

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in uniting industry leaders and educators to strengthen the global digital ecosystem. By combining Duos Edge AI's technological expertise with the Nomad Futurist Foundation's educational mission, both organizations reaffirm their dedication to shaping a world where innovation, opportunity, and inspiration remain accessible to all.

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supports current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit .

About Nomad Futurist Foundation

The Nomad Futurist Foundation is a non-profit organization that seeks to inspire and educate future technology leaders by raising awareness of the critical role digital infrastructure plays in powering the modern world. Through global partnerships, storytelling, and mentorship, Nomad Futurist fosters understanding and access for emerging professionals across the digital ecosystem. To learn more about the Nomad Futurist Foundation, visit .

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, modular Edge Data Centers, and power consulting. For more information, please visit , , and .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

