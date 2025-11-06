Western Exploration Engages Stantec Consulting Services Inc. To Commence Work On Mine Plan Of Operations For Doby George

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) (the "Company" or "Western Exploration") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stantec Consulting Services Inc. ("Stantec") of Elko, Nevada, to commence work on the Notice of Intent ("NOI") and Mine Plan of Operations ("MPO") for its 100%-owned Aura Gold-Silver Project located in Elko County, Nevada.

This marks a key advancement in the Company's strategy to transition the Doby George Deposit, part of the Aura Project, toward permitting and development readiness. Stantec will prepare and initiate the NOI and MPO.

"Engaging Stantec represents an important milestone as we continue to advance the Aura Project toward production," said Darcy Marud, Chief Executive Officer of Western Exploration. "The merit of the Doby George asset in terms of the grade, location and robust economic metrics, will position the company to deliver meaningful near-term value for our shareholders."

Hayley Barnes, environmental project manager at Stantec added, "Environmental stewardship is vital to responsible resource development. We're excited to continue our work supporting Western Exploration on the Aura Gold-Silver Project, providing strategic guidance and regulatory insight to help shape a comprehensive and sustainable Plan of Operations - the foundation to all permitting and project development phases."

Stantec has been a long-standing consulting partner at the Aura Project. Stantec has experience preparing biological baseline reports, environmental assessments, and Environmental Impact Statement / Environmental Assessment-level studies for mining and project mineral-development. The firm's strong history of experience throughout Nevada demonstrates its technical expertise and capacity to lead these studies now underway at Aura.

Stantec's work is expected to be completed in parallel with ongoing baseline environmental studies and engineering optimization activities outlined in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") to advance the Doby George deposit to permitting

Doby George is an at surface oxide deposit averaging approximately 1 gram/tonne. At a $3,000/oz gold price, the After-tax NPV is $211.2 million with an 62.2% IRR. The Life-of-Mine cash flow is $271.2 million with an all-in Sustaining cost of US$1,197 per ounce. For further details please reference the May 8, 2025, press release titled "Western Exploration Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Doby George Resource at the Aura Project."

Western Exploration continues to advance its goal of becoming one of North America's premier gold and silver development companies, building upon the robust economics and resource growth potential of the Aura Project, which hosts three known deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch.

About Western Exploration

Western Exploration Inc. is advancing the 100%-owned Aura Gold-Silver Project, located approximately 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Elko, Nevada. The Company's management team and board have a proven track record of discovery, development, and production success in precious metals exploration. Western Exploration is committed to responsible resource development that creates long-term value for shareholders and local communities.

Additional information regarding Western Exploration can be found on the Company's website at and on SEDAR+ ( ) under Western Exploration's issuer profile.

For further information, please contact: