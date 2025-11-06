Damon To Host Exclusive Investor Webinar On November 7 With CEO Dom Kwong

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Follows recent announcement of Damon's $30 million Reg A+ offering to advance its personal mobility products and AI-enabled connected vehicle strategy at

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) - Damon Inc. (OTCID: DMNIF) ("Damon" or the "Company"), a designer and developer of electric motorcycles and other personal mobility products that seek to empower the personal mobility sector through innovation, today announced it will host an exclusive investor webinar on Friday, November 7, at 11:00 AM EST.

During this session, investors will have the chance to hear from CEO and Co-Founder Dom Kwong, and:



Learn how the Damon I/O platform and electric motorcycles are positioned to reshape the estimated $200B global electric two-wheeler market

Get an update on where Damon stands on our over 3,000 reservations, representing a potential revenue opportunity of approximately $100M, contingent upon their successful conversion into confirmed sales

Understand Damon's go-to-market strategy in full detail, including a breakdown of our diverse revenue model Learn about the current investment opportunity and how to unlock bonus units to maximize your stake

In addition, at the end, Dom will host an exclusive Q&A session where you can engage with and ask him questions directly.

About Damon

Damon Inc. is a designer and developer of personal mobility products and technology solutions that integrate AI-enabled safety systems, smart electrification, and user-driven design to revolutionize sustainable transportation. Operating across four potential revenue verticals - Data Intelligence & Services, Engineering Services, Personal Mobility Products, and Special Projects - Damon believes it is positioned to capture a significant share of the $200B global two-wheeler market by 20321. The company distinguishes itself through its integrated ecosystem approach, combining advanced data analytics and engineering expertise, while seeking to enter into strategic partnerships with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. Damon emphasizes accessible mobility solutions while leveraging its proprietary AI-enabled safety systems and intelligent energy management technology to deliver superior performance and operational efficiency in the urban and business mobility space. For more information, please visit damon.

1 Source Fortune Business Insights (2025)

IMPORTANT INFORMATION AND RISK DISCLOSURE

The Reg A+ offering will be made only by means of an offering statement. An offering statement on Form 1-A relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and has become qualified. The securities offered by Damon are highly speculative. Investing in such securities involves significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. For additional information on Damon, the offering and any other related topics, please review the offering statement, including the final offering circular that forms a part of the offering statement (the "Offering Statement"), that can be found on the Company's EDGAR profile at . Additional information concerning Risk Factors related to the offering, including those related to the business, government regulations, intellectual property and the offering in general, can be found in the section of the Offering Statement entitled "Risk Factors."