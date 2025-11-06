403
Man Turns Himself in After Being Mistakenly Freed from London Prison
(MENAFN) A 35-year-old man who was accidentally freed from a London prison has returned to custody after turning himself in, Surrey Police confirmed Thursday.
William Smith handed himself back to authorities three days after being mistakenly released from HMP Wandsworth, police said in an official statement.
"We are cancelling our appeal to help find wanted 35-year-old William Smith who was released in error from HMP Wandsworth on Monday, 3 November. Smith handed himself into HMP Wandsworth today (6 November)," the statement said.
According to media, Smith had been sentenced to 45 months in prison for multiple fraud offences at Croydon Crown Court on Monday—the same day he was erroneously released.
Smith was one of two prisoners freed in error from Wandsworth, as authorities continue to search for 24-year-old sex offender Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, who was mistakenly released on Oct. 29.
The governor of HMP Wandsworth was reportedly absent when Kaddour-Cherif was released, as he was investigating another early release at a different facility.
Speaking to media, justice minister Alex Davies-Jones said prisons "won't be fixed overnight," adding the system is in "crisis."
Meanwhile, shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick described the situation as an "utter shambles."
