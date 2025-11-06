Two Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Bus In Kherson
The post stated that at midday Russian troops launched a drone attack on a bus in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district and that at least two people were injured.Read also: Russians attack energy facility in border community in Chernihiv region
According to the post, a 43-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman suffered concussions as well as blast and closed head injuries. The man also sustained a leg wound and received medical assistance on site, while the woman was taken to hospital.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, another resident of Kherson was injured in a previous Russian drone attac k.
