Two Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Bus In Kherson

2025-11-06 08:15:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The post stated that at midday Russian troops launched a drone attack on a bus in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district and that at least two people were injured.

According to the post, a 43-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman suffered concussions as well as blast and closed head injuries. The man also sustained a leg wound and received medical assistance on site, while the woman was taken to hospital.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, another resident of Kherson was injured in a previous Russian drone attac k.

UkrinForm

