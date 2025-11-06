Azerbaijan Joins Convention On International Organization For Marine Aids To Navigation

According to the law, the country has joined the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation, signed in Paris on January 27, 2021.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.