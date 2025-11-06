Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Joins Convention On International Organization For Marine Aids To Navigation

Azerbaijan Joins Convention On International Organization For Marine Aids To Navigation


2025-11-06 08:14:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan has joined the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

According to the law, the country has joined the Convention on the International Organization for Marine Aids to Navigation, signed in Paris on January 27, 2021.

MENAFN06112025000187011040ID1110305209



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search