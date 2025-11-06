ESG Software Market To Reach USD 8.9 Billion By 2030 Driven By Regulatory Compliance And Cloud Adoption

MENAFN - GetNews)



"ESG Software Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the ESG Software Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Overview of the ESG Software Market

The ESG software market stood at USD 4.1 billion in 2025 and is on course to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust 16.9% CAGR. As a result, the ESG Software Market size continues to grow steadily, driven by both regulatory requirements and operational efficiency.

In addition to growth in market size, the ESG Software Market share is evolving as companies across the globe compete to offer advanced reporting, analytics, and compliance features.

Key Trends Shaping the ESG Software Market

1. Regulatory Compliance and Reporting Requirements Governments in Europe, the U.S., and Asia-Pacific mandate ESG disclosures, boosting demand for software with pre-configured templates and audit-ready reporting tools for compliance.

2. Investor and Stakeholder Expectations Investor and stakeholder pressure is pushing companies to adopt ESG software, which offers real-time dashboards and transparent reporting to effectively showcase sustainable practices and ESG performance.

3. Operational Efficiency and Centralized Data Management Consolidating ESG data on one platform reduces manual work and improves accuracy, while ERP integration enables seamless tracking of carbon emissions, energy consumption, and supplier compliance efficiently.

4. Cloud Solutions and Advanced Analytics Cloud-based ESG platforms enable SMEs to report efficiently, while AI analytics and blockchain improve risk management, data accuracy, and reliability, promoting broader global adoption of ESG software.

Market Segmentation of ESG Software

By Offering:

Solutions:

Sustainability Reporting and Disclosure Platforms

Carbon Accounting Software

Supply-Chain ESG Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Audit and Assurance Tools

Services:

Implementation and Integration

Consulting and Advisory

Training and Support

Managed Services

By Deployment:

Cloud (SaaS)

On-Premise

Hybrid

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises (more than 1,000 employees)

Mid-Sized Enterprises (250 to 999 employees)

Small Enterprises (less than 250 employees)

By Functionality:

Data Collection and Aggregation

Materiality Assessment

Analytics and Benchmarking

Reporting and Disclosure Automation

Scenario Analysis and Forecasting

Stakeholder Engagement

By End-User Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing:

Automotive

Chemicals and Materials

Heavy Industry and Engineering

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Energy and Utilities

Government and Public Sector

Others (Education, Hospitality, etc.)

By Geography:

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN-5, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Rest of Middle East

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Rest of Africa

Key Players in the ESG Software Market

Datamaran, Ltd.: Provides AI-powered ESG risk management software, helping companies monitor, analyze, and benchmark ESG data for informed decision-making.

Ecovadis SAS: Offers sustainability ratings and performance assessments for global supply chains, supporting responsible sourcing and corporate responsibility initiatives.

NAVEX Global, Inc.: Delivers governance, risk, and compliance solutions, including ESG reporting tools and risk management software for enterprises.

SAS Institute Inc.: Provides advanced analytics and data management solutions, including ESG reporting and predictive analytics for sustainability initiatives.

OneTrust, LLC: Offers ESG and privacy management software, enabling companies to track, report, and improve environmental and social governance compliance.

Conclusion

The ESG Software Market trends indicate strong growth as organizations increasingly prioritize sustainability reporting and compliance. Regulatory requirements, stakeholder expectations, and the need for operational efficiency are driving the adoption of ESG software across industries.

The ESG Software Market statistics reveal a competitive landscape with widespread adoption across regions and sectors. Companies are leveraging advanced software solutions to track, analyze, and disclose ESG performance, while vendors focus on improving functionality, integration, and user experience.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

