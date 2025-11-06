ESG Software Market To Reach USD 8.9 Billion By 2030 Driven By Regulatory Compliance And Cloud Adoption
"ESG Software Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the ESG Software Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Overview of the ESG Software Market
The ESG software market stood at USD 4.1 billion in 2025 and is on course to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust 16.9% CAGR. As a result, the ESG Software Market size continues to grow steadily, driven by both regulatory requirements and operational efficiency.
In addition to growth in market size, the ESG Software Market share is evolving as companies across the globe compete to offer advanced reporting, analytics, and compliance features.
Key Trends Shaping the ESG Software Market
1. Regulatory Compliance and Reporting Requirements Governments in Europe, the U.S., and Asia-Pacific mandate ESG disclosures, boosting demand for software with pre-configured templates and audit-ready reporting tools for compliance.
2. Investor and Stakeholder Expectations Investor and stakeholder pressure is pushing companies to adopt ESG software, which offers real-time dashboards and transparent reporting to effectively showcase sustainable practices and ESG performance.
3. Operational Efficiency and Centralized Data Management Consolidating ESG data on one platform reduces manual work and improves accuracy, while ERP integration enables seamless tracking of carbon emissions, energy consumption, and supplier compliance efficiently.
4. Cloud Solutions and Advanced Analytics Cloud-based ESG platforms enable SMEs to report efficiently, while AI analytics and blockchain improve risk management, data accuracy, and reliability, promoting broader global adoption of ESG software.
Market Segmentation of ESG Software
By Offering:
Solutions:
Sustainability Reporting and Disclosure Platforms
Carbon Accounting Software
Supply-Chain ESG Management
Risk and Compliance Management
Audit and Assurance Tools
Services:
Implementation and Integration
Consulting and Advisory
Training and Support
Managed Services
By Deployment:
Cloud (SaaS)
On-Premise
Hybrid
By Organization Size:
Large Enterprises (more than 1,000 employees)
Mid-Sized Enterprises (250 to 999 employees)
Small Enterprises (less than 250 employees)
By Functionality:
Data Collection and Aggregation
Materiality Assessment
Analytics and Benchmarking
Reporting and Disclosure Automation
Scenario Analysis and Forecasting
Stakeholder Engagement
By End-User Industry:
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing:
Automotive
Chemicals and Materials
Heavy Industry and Engineering
Retail and E-Commerce
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Energy and Utilities
Government and Public Sector
Others (Education, Hospitality, etc.)
By Geography:
North America: United States, Canada, Mexico
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America
Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN-5, Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Rest of Middle East
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Rest of Africa
Key Players in the ESG Software Market
Datamaran, Ltd.: Provides AI-powered ESG risk management software, helping companies monitor, analyze, and benchmark ESG data for informed decision-making.
Ecovadis SAS: Offers sustainability ratings and performance assessments for global supply chains, supporting responsible sourcing and corporate responsibility initiatives.
NAVEX Global, Inc.: Delivers governance, risk, and compliance solutions, including ESG reporting tools and risk management software for enterprises.
SAS Institute Inc.: Provides advanced analytics and data management solutions, including ESG reporting and predictive analytics for sustainability initiatives.
OneTrust, LLC: Offers ESG and privacy management software, enabling companies to track, report, and improve environmental and social governance compliance.
Conclusion
The ESG Software Market trends indicate strong growth as organizations increasingly prioritize sustainability reporting and compliance. Regulatory requirements, stakeholder expectations, and the need for operational efficiency are driving the adoption of ESG software across industries.
The ESG Software Market statistics reveal a competitive landscape with widespread adoption across regions and sectors. Companies are leveraging advanced software solutions to track, analyze, and disclose ESG performance, while vendors focus on improving functionality, integration, and user experience.
