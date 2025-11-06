Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

The overview, commentary, and results provided herein relate to our continuing operations, which consists of our MasterCraft and Pontoon segments.

Net sales for the first quarter were $69.0 million, up $3.6 million, or 5.6%, from the comparable prior-year period

Income from continuing operations was $3.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, up from $1.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the prior-year period

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $4.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, up from $1.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the prior-year period

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $6.7 million, up $2.9 million from the comparable prior-year period Share repurchases of $2.3 million during the quarter



Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We delivered results that exceeded our expectations despite continued macroeconomic uncertainty and a dynamic retail environment. Our team continues to execute our key operating initiatives and maintain disciplined cost controls, which contributed to our performance in the quarter. Dealer inventories across our brands have returned to normal levels, supported by disciplined production planning and proactive pipeline management. We remain encouraged by the positive energy and sentiment from our recent dealer meetings, bolstered by the fresh launch of our new MasterCraft X24 model, the first unveiling within our new X-family line of boats. Excitement and momentum around our brands is surging as we usher in the next generation of premium products.”

Nelson continued,“Our financial position remains strong, and our strategic growth initiatives are fully resourced. This enables us to invest confidently throughout the cycle, continuing to advance innovation across our business with product and brand development, return capital to shareholders through EPS-accretive share repurchases, and remain disciplined in evaluating inorganic opportunities. We believe our debt-free balance sheet remains one of the strongest in the industry and will continue to benefit us as we move through fiscal 2026.”

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $69.0 million, up $3.6 million from the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The increase in net sales was primarily due to increased prices, higher unit volumes, favorable option sales, and decreased dealer incentives, partially offset by unfavorable model mix.

Gross margin percentage increased 420 basis points during the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to the prior-year period. Higher margins were primarily the result of increased net sales, as discussed above, combined with effective cost controls.

Operating expenses increased $0.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to the prior-year period due to senior leadership transition costs and timing of commercial activities.

Income from continuing operations was $3.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $1.0 million in the prior-year period. Diluted income from continuing operations per share was $0.22, compared to $0.06 for the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Adjusted Net income was $4.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $3.8 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.7% for the first quarter, up from 5.9% for the prior-year period.

See“Non-GAAP Measures” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, and Free Cash Flow, which we refer to collectively as the“Non-GAAP Measures”, to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Outlook

Concluded Nelson,“Based on our fiscal Q1 performance and current expectations, we are raising the earnings range of our full year guidance. We remain encouraged by operational and quality trends driving strong operating performance across our brands, and continue to maintain readiness for an eventual return to a more normalized environment. Our wholesale and financial plan is disciplined and provides us with the ability to deliver year-over-year growth despite continued market uncertainty. We will continue to closely monitor the retail environment, dealer sentiment, and broader economic conditions and are well-equipped to adjust our production plans for a range of scenarios.”

The Company's outlook is as follows:



For full year fiscal 2026, we expect consolidated net sales to be between $295 million and $310 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $30 million and $35 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share between $1.18 and $1.43. We expect capital expenditures to be approximately $9 million for the year. For fiscal second quarter 2026, consolidated net sales are expected to be approximately $69 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share of $0.16.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss fiscal first quarter 2026 results today, November 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the investor section of the Company's website, MasterCraft, by clicking on the webcast icon. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit:,, and

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words and phrases as“believes,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“intends,”“estimates,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“continue” and similar expressions, comparable terminology or the negative thereof, and include statements in this press release concerning economic uncertainty, the resilience of our business model, our intention to drive value, and our financial outlook.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, changes in trade priorities, policies and regulations, including increases or changes in duties, current and potentially new tariffs and quotas and other similar measures, as well potential direct and indirect impact of reciprocal tariffs and other actions, demand for our products, persistent inflationary pressures, changes in consumer preferences, competition within our industry, our ability to maintain a reliable network of dealers, including those in new international locations, our ability to cooperate with our strategic partners, elevated inventories resulting in increased costs for dealers, our ability to manage our manufacturing levels and our fixed cost base, the successful introduction of our new products, geopolitical conflicts, and financial institution disruptions. These and other important factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on August 27, 2025, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The discussion of these risks is specifically incorporated by reference into this press release.

Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements that may become untrue or cause our views to change, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Comparison of results for current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables immediately following the consolidated statements of operations. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.