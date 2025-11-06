403
Turkey to debut first high-speed train next year
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to introduce its first domestically produced high-speed train next year, alongside nine homegrown electric train sets, as part of its efforts to indigenize the railway sector, according to the 2026 Presidential Annual Program.
The initiative aims to design and manufacture rail vehicles using local resources, boosting the share of domestically produced components in key systems. The program encompasses research and development of domestic production capabilities, manufacturing of all types of rail vehicles and subcomponents, as well as maintenance and repair services.
Public procurement will favor domestically produced rail systems, while design and R&D activities will receive targeted support. Turkish railway manufacturer Turasas is leading the domestic design and prototyping efforts to meet the nation’s railway needs.
The prototype of Türkiye’s first homegrown high-speed train is designed to reach a top speed of 225 kilometers per hour (140 miles per hour), with the project scheduled for completion in 2026. In addition, nine domestically produced electric train sets, capable of speeds up to 160 kph (99 mph), are under development, alongside approximately 30 national electric mainline locomotives.
Design work is also underway for a Co-Co-type locomotive and a railway maintenance vehicle, with prototyping expected to follow.
The 2026 program emphasizes rail and maritime transport to reduce environmental impact and operational costs while enhancing energy efficiency in logistics and transportation. The deployment of additional electric traction vehicles will support ongoing railway electrification initiatives.
Turasas has begun establishing a northwestern electric high-speed train plant in Sakarya province. Covering 15,000 square meters (about 161,460 square feet) and with a production capacity of 12 high-speed train sets, the facility is expected to contribute approximately $83.1 million annually to the economy.
