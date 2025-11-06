403
India’s real estate set for 20X leap by 2047, unlocking new urban growth corridors: Colliers-CII Report
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Gurugram, 06 November 2025: India’s real estate sector is at the cusp of a monumental and transformative journey and is projected to grow multifold levelsfrom nearly USD 0.3 trillion today to a staggering U–D 5–10 trillion market by 2047. This ongoing surge positions real estate as a cornerstone of’India’s economic ascent, potentially contrib–ting 14–20% of the GDP by 2047, shaping the vision of Viksit Bharat under the Amrit Kaal roadmap.
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Colliers report “itled- “Real Estate @2047: B’ilding India’s Future G”owth Corridors” was released at the 21st edition of its flagship real estate conference, CII Realty 2025 by Ms Harleen Kaur, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India in New Delhi and highlights near-term trends and the overarching growth theme across core segments—residential, office, retail, industrial & warehousing as well as emerging alternative asset classes like senior living, co-living, and data centers. Most of these trends are being powered by a strong tailwind in the form of government-led reforms & policy initiatives and structural demand drivers such as rapid urbanization, demographic shifts, infrastructure augmentation, technology-driven innovation, and sustainability priorities. Together these growth engines are creating a multiplier effect, fueling employment and demand across real estate asset classes, attracting institutional capital and unlocking new growth corridors across the country.
growth corridors and transforming Tier II & III cities. As we march towards a multi-trillion-dollar economy, the demand for world-class built structures, integrated logistics hubs and resilient mobility solutions including transit-oriented development (TOD) systems will become more prominent. Real estate and infrastructure are two vital sectors which will reinforce each other. Expressways and industrial corridors will increasingly enhance connec—ivity—transforming land usage in catchment areas, accelerating urban development, and creating commercially viable economic h”tspots,” says Ms Harleen Kaur, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.
“India is firmly on the path of becoming a developed nation by 2047, powered by demographic strengths, progressive policies, and a collective vision of inclusive growth. Over the past decade, consistent policy support has laid the foundation for accelerated growth across sectors including real estate. Notably, within the residential segment, policy push in the form of PMAY, RERA, infrastructure status to affordable housing, SWAMIH fund etc. have improved housing accessibility & last-mile financing, while enhancing transparency. Moreover, as we build upon global development models and best practices, India must continuously enhance tech adoption in real estate and infrastructure, to ensure sustai”able growth,” says Mr Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global India Ltd.
Mr Ashwinder R Singh, Chairman, CII NR Committee on Real Estate and Vice Chairman & CEO, BCD Group.
“The ongoing real estate transformation will be characterized by significant scaling up across asset classes. In addition to demand traction in core assets such as office, residential and industrial & warehousing we anticipate quantum growth in alternative asset classes such as data centers and shared living. With nearly 100 million-plus cities expected to champion the case for equitable economic growth, newer real estate growth corridors will gain prominence. These emerging growth frontiers’will redefine India’s urban fabric, creating inclusive, future-ready, and sustainable”real estate hotspots,” says Badal Yagnik, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Colliers India.
Within real estate, the residential segment is expected to see the most pronounced impact from rapid urbanization and evolving demographics, particularly in affordable, senior and co-living spaces. Meanwhile, commercial and industrial segments stand to benefit from enhanced infrastructure-led connectivity, digitalization, and green mandates, which will support the decentralization of office hubs and manufacturing clusters across Tier II & III cities. Concurrently, technological advancements, especially in AI, will drive the growth of data centers and smart city infrastructure.
