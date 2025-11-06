Baku Launches Full-Scale Preparations For Fifth Victory Day Parade

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Preparations have been held in Baku for the military parade marking the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

The units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducted parade drills, and military equipment was showcased as part of the preparations.

It should be noted that 8 November is celebrated in Azerbaijan as Victory Day.

In addition, military bands led commemorative marches across Baku today to mark the fifth anniversary of Victory Day. Marches took place along several symbolic routes, including the Alley of Martyrs – Flame Towers Complex – Icherisheher metro station – Qala Gate – Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre – Azneft Square – Bahram Gur monument; as well as the Olympic Star Sports and Entertainment Center – Samad Vurghun Street – Officers Park – Baku State Circus – Heydar Aliyev Palace – Imadaddin Nasimi monument – Neftchilar Avenue.