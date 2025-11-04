Coinbase Exec Slams Banks' Resistance To Crypto Charter Approval



Coinbase's application for a US national trust bank charter faces opposition from the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), citing concerns over crypto custody and profitability risks.

The company's move aims to bridge the gap between crypto markets and traditional finance, potentially paving the way for more mainstream adoption of digital assets.

Several other crypto firms, including Ripple and Circle, are also pursuing banking licenses amidst ongoing regulatory discussions around stablecoins and crypto regulation. The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has been reviewing these applications, with decisions potentially taking up to 18 months.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The intersection of cryptocurrency and traditional finance is intensifying as several crypto companies pursue official banking licenses in the United States. Recently, Coinbase 's application for a National Trust Company Charter has sparked significant debate among regulatory and banking circles, highlighting ongoing tensions between the crypto industry's desire for legitimacy and established financial institutions' resistance. This development signals a major step toward integrating blockchain-based assets into mainstream finance, but also raises questions about regulation and oversight in the evolving crypto landscape.Crypto Firms Seek Official Banking Status Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Coinbase's recent application for a national trust bank charter represents a strategic move to integrate mainstream banking capabilities with crypto services. The company intends to serve as a bridge between digital assets and traditional financial systems, aiming to expand its offerings and increase legitimacy within the financial sector.

However, the application has met resistance from the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA). In a Monday letter to the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the ICBA expressed strong opposition, raising concerns over the“untested” methods of custody in crypto and doubts about Coinbase's ability to maintain profitability during market downturns.

Coinbase's application, filed in October, aims to facilitate a regulated pathway for crypto custody and other financial services. The OCC is expected to take between 12 and 18 months to review the application, during which time other crypto companies are also preparing for regulatory scrutiny.

Despite Coinbase's clarification that it“has no intention of becoming a bank,” several other leading crypto firms, such as Ripple Labs and Circle, are actively pursuing similar bank charter applications. These efforts align with recent legislation establishing a framework for payment stablecoins, with Ripple issuing its Ripple USD (RLUSD) and Circle backing USDC, both prominent stablecoins in crypto markets.

The OCC was scheduled to conclude its review of Ripple's application last week, but an official decision has yet to be announced. The outcomes of these applications could significantly influence the future landscape of crypto regulation and integration within the US banking system.

