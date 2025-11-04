Powell Industries Announces Date And Conference Call For Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results
|Powell Industries Fiscal 2025 Q4 & Full-Year Earnings Conference Call
|Wednesday, November 19, 2025 – 11:00 a.m. eastern / 10:00 a.m. central
|Live via phone by dialing 1-833-953-2431 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5760 (international) and asking for the Powell Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the address below
|powellind
Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control and monitoring of electrical energy. Powell markets include large industrial customers such as utilities, oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper producers, mining operations and commuter railways. For more information, please visit
A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through November 26, 2025 and may be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using passcode 1418365#. A webcast archive will also be available at shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. For more information, please contact Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman at Alpha IR Group at 312-445-2870 or email....
|Contacts:
|Michael W. Metcalf, CFO
|Powell Industries, Inc.
|713-947-4422
|Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman
|Alpha IR Group
|...
|312-445-2870
