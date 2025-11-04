Free Tickets For Emirates Employees On Completing 30X30 At Dubai Fitness Challenge

The 8th edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge has begun in the city, with a month-long calendar full of sports and fitness activities, encouraging residents to get up and get moving. The Emirates Group kicked off DFC with over 21,000 employees already signed up and more joining daily to be a part of the citywide 30x30 initiative.

An additional motivating factor is that the group's permanent employees, who register for DFC and complete 30 minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days, will receive one Service-Related Concession ticket to anywhere on the Emirates network.

Since the start of the challenge this year, Emirates Group employees have collectively logged 355 million steps based on digitally tracked fitness data, which is equivalent to walking halfway to the moon, the company said i

Special event at Zabeel Park

Throughout the month, Emirates Group will host a range of fitness and wellness activities and workshops, designed to encourage staff to get moving and clock in 30 minutes of activity every day, or complete 10,000 steps.

Employees can take part in sessions organised by the company's 30 sports and hobby clubs, which include football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, cricket, cycling, rugby, snowboarding, scuba diving, and skydiving, among others.

Complementing these activities, the Group's wellbeing programme Sehaty (meaning“my health” in Arabic) will share practical tips on fitness, nutrition, and mental wellbeing throughout the Challenge, helping staff integrate healthier habits into both their professional and personal lives.

Emirates Group is also set to take over Zabeel Park on November 25 for exclusive fitness sessions for employees.

Dubai-based employees are also encouraged to take part in the city's flagship DFC events. Over the weekend, close to 200 employees joined the Dubai Ride, cruising down Sheikh Zayed Road. Additionally, 1,400 employees have signed up for the city's iconic Dubai Run so far, while several employees will be participating in the Dubai Stand-Up Paddle and Dubai Yoga events.