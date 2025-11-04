On First Day Of SIR, Bangladeshi Citizen Found In Bengal Voters' List With In-Laws Mistaken As Parents In Voter Card

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 4 (IANS) On the first day of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise held on Tuesday in West Bengal, the report of a Bangladeshi man living in the state has come to light.

Interestingly, in his voter Id card, the father-in-law was mistakenly written as his father and his mother-in-law became his mother.

Not only that, the name of the man was also changed in the Voter Id card.

Following the revelation, a furore was created at the Hingalganj area in Basirhat of North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday.

Local sources said that Rashidul Gazi is orginally a resident of Bangladesh.

The man, a resident of Satkhira district, is alleged to have crossed the border illegally and entered India in 2012.

After entering through the Basirhat area, he reportedly went to Tamil Nadu for work.

There, he met Rumesh, a resident of ​​Hingalganj, in Basirhat.

The young woman was also there for work. The two later developed a romantic relationship.

It was learnt that Rashidul came to Hingalganj with the young woman.

As a result of their love, both decided to get married.

However, the problem persisted as their future son-in-law is a resident of Bangladesh.

Therefore, an identity card from this country is required.

Sources said that the Voter Id card was made in a roundabout way.

Rashidul's name was changed within a few days of marriage.

His new name become Abdul Gazi.

Surprisingly, his name also appeared in the voter list of booth number 208 in Paschimpara in Hingalganj.

Following the error reported in the identity card, the matter reached to the local police.

"We have come to know about this. We are looking into the matter. So far no formal complaint has been lodged in this regard," a senior officer of Basirhat district police said.

The matter has now come to the notice of the district administration.