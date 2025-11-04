Dubai Sets Global Benchmark For Sustainable Knowledge Economy Ahead Of Knowledge Summit 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2025- Dubai is all set to host the highly anticipated Knowledge Summit 2025, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) from 19 to 20 November 2025. The event's theme, 'Knowledge Markets: Developing Sustainable Communities,' reaffirms Dubai's pioneering stature as a global model for smart knowledge economies, blending innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation through ongoing efforts.

Advanced digital infrastructure:

Dubai remains committed to bolstering the global knowledge economy by leveraging advanced digital infrastructure, including ultra-fast connectivity, 5G, AI, and innovative platforms that support regional and international startups. The emirate is home to leading research and innovation centers and is advancing the smart city model by providing integrated digital services.

Forward-looking government policies:

Government policies play a critical role in sustaining Dubai's growth momentum. For instance, the 'We the UAE 2031' vision and National Innovation Strategy have made knowledge a key economic driver through the support of flexible legislation and investor incentives. In addition, the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) aims to advance talent, ideas, and technology, to double Dubai's economy within a decade and establish it as one of the world's leading knowledge markets.

Strategic institutions and visionary leadership:

Dubai's rise as a global knowledge hub is driven by the wise leadership's strong belief in the power of knowledge. As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, once stated:“Knowledge empowers societies to create a bright future.”

Educational and research institutions are also crucial to the knowledge ecosystem in Dubai and the UAE, with prominent global names such as the American University in the Emirates (AUE), Khalifa University, MBZUAI, and NYU Abu Dhabi contributing to its growth.

Exceptional Results:

Dubai's innovative strategies have produced tangible results. Its fintech companies now develop top-tier, data-driven solutions, and its AI centers transform academic research into globally competitive commercial products. Moreover, Dubai-based digital learning platforms provide specialized content worldwide, positioning knowledge as a primary source of income, innovation, and employment.

Amid this digital transformation, the Knowledge Summit 2025 will lay the groundwork for impactful discussions on developing sustainable knowledge markets and creating real opportunities for companies, researchers, and changemakers, thereby strengthening the emirate's leadership in the global knowledge economy.