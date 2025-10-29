Acre Launches V2 Platform, Enabling Bitcoin Holders To Earn 14% APY (Est.) From Self-Custody

By enabling BTC to earn a sustainable yield right from their Bitcoin wallet, Acre sets a new standard for decentralized, transparent Bitcoin finance.

Acre, a Bitcoin-first platform that enables BTC holders to compound their coins while maintaining self-custody, today announced the launch of its estimated 14% APY vault, a significant step toward transforming Bitcoin from a passive store of value into a productive asset.

Bitcoin holders can participate directly from their wallets, without the complexity of DeFi bridging and without sacrificing self-custody. The Acre Security Council vets all strategies, and all rewards are automatically converted back to native Bitcoin. Bridging (via tBTC ), rebalancing, and reinvesting gains are all handled automatically onchain by the protocol. This approach not only empowers users but also brings vital liquidity to protocols and builders reimagining finance built around Bitcoin.

Key features include:



Self-Custodial: Users retain full control of their BTC at all times.

Sustainable Rewards: Acre vaults employ time-tested, onchain yield sources.

BTC Rewards Only: All rewards are paid directly in Bitcoin, no exposure to unfamiliar tokens or chains. Auto-Compounding: Acre automatically reinvests BTC earnings for maximum growth.

Acre's first vault, estimated 14% APY, is curated by Re7 Labs, with vault infrastructure provided by Midas, two trusted leaders in DeFi automation and vault management. Previously only available to institutions and high-net-worth individuals, the strategy includes a portfolio of time-tested techniques (liquidity provision, options, L2 staking) with Re7's industry-best approach to risk management. Each Acre vault must meet strict risk management criteria and undergo review and approval by the Acre Security Council, ensuring robust oversight and transparency. The Council includes executives and members from Lido, Anagram, LedgerPrime, and Threshold. More information can be found in the Acre Deployment Policy.

According to recent research, 73% of Bitcoin holders are interested in earning yield, but more than 40% would allocate less than 20% of their holdings to BTCFi products due to concerns around trust and complexity. Acre directly addresses this gap by combining transparent onchain infrastructure with oversight through the Acre Security Council.

About Acre

Acre is a Bitcoin-first platform that helps BTC holders compound their bitcoin while maintaining full control of their assets. By connecting bitcoin to decentralized protocols like lending, insurance, and Bitcoin layer 2 networks, Acre creates a seamless way for users to compound their bitcoin without complexity or the risk from centralized custodians.

Founded by the team behind projects like Fold, Casa, Thesis, and tBTC, and supported by leaders at Lido, Eigenlayer, Midas and Re7, Acre brings over a decade of Bitcoin expertise with a focus on simplicity and transparency.

To learn more about how Acre is compounding bitcoin, users can visit