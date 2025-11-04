PCFC Celebrates UAE Flag Day In A Scene Reflecting The Dignity Of The Flag And The Unity Of Citizens And Residents Around The Union's Banner

Bin Sulayem: We renew our pledge and loyalty to the nation and its wise leadership for continuing the path of development

Al Neyadi: Achievements have made the UAE flag fly high across all continents

The Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation celebrated UAE Flag Day, observed annually on November 3, in response to the call of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to honor the flag as a symbol of national unity and sovereignty.

On this occasion, H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the UAE leadership and people, renewing the pledge and loyalty to the nation and its wise leadership for continuing the journey of development.

H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the corporation, raised the UAE flag at the main headquarters of the PCFC at Mina Rashid at 11:00 AM, in the presence of executive directors, employees, and customers, in a scene that embodied the dignity of the flag and the unity of citizens and residents around the Union banner.

Al Neyadi emphasized that UAE Flag Day is a cherished national occasion that reflects the spirit of belonging and pride under one banner. He extended his congratulations to the nation's leadership, citizens, and residents on this day, which symbolizes the UAE's pride and unity, recalling the efforts of the founding fathers in establishing the state, enhancing security, and achieving milestones that have made the UAE flag fly high across all continents.

He added“Today, as we celebrate Flag Day, we reaffirm our participation in the #Zayed_and_Rashid campaign and renew our loyalty to the path of the founding leaders who laid the foundations of the Union and built a proud nation advancing confidently toward a more prosperous and sustainable future. This flag will continue to fly high, touching the skies and space, waving at local and international forums, remaining a symbol of goodness and peace everywhere and for all time”.

Al Neyadi concluded by affirming the corporation's continued commitment to actively participate in national initiatives that strengthen loyalty and belonging, support the UAE's position as a global hub of leadership and excellence, and reiterated the pledge to keep the UAE flag flying high, proudly waving across fields of achievement and giving.