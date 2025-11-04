SEE Engineering Celebrates 25 Years Of Success And Progress

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Marking a quarter century of delivering quality, safety, and leading the construction of The Sustainable City projects across the UAE.

Dubai, UAE – November 2025: SEE Engineering, a member of SEE Holding group, celebrated its 25th anniversary, marking a journey that began in October 2000 with the founding of Jeet Construction. Over two and a half decades, the company has evolved from a small construction firm into one of the region's leading engineering and construction powerhouses, shaping sustainable cities and infrastructure across the UAE.

With a proven record of over 35 million man-hours without injuries, more than 8 million square feet of completed residential and commercial spaces, and over AED 3.5 billion worth of projects delivered on time and to the highest quality, SEE Engineering has established itself as one of the region's most reliable construction partners.

These achievements reflect the company's contribution to building the foundations of sustainable cities and communities. As part of SEE Holding, SEE Engineering has been instrumental in the construction of The Sustainable City developments across Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi, each designed to reduce environmental impact, enhance quality of life, and redefine the future of urban living.

Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Faris Saeed, Founder and Chairman of SEE Holding, said:“SEE Engineering plays a vital role in SEE Holding's mission to build sustainable cities that balance environmental responsibility, circular economy principles, and quality of life. Over the past 25 years, SEE Engineering has demonstrated what it means to build with purpose, quality, and accountability, values that continue to strengthen SEE Holding's integrated model to design, invest in, and build the cities and infrastructure leading the transition toward a net-zero future, in line with the UAE's goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.”

Eng. Ismat Abubaker, CEO of SEE Engineering, added:“This milestone marks 25 years of hard work, learning, and dedication from every member of our team. From our beginnings as Jeet Construction to our evolution as SEE Engineering, we have maintained one focus - delivering excellence with safety and responsibility at the core of everything we do. We are proud to contribute to The Sustainable City developments and to SEE Holding's vision of building better, more sustainable communities for the future.”

Looking ahead, SEE Engineering remains committed to advancing sustainable construction practices that reduce embodied carbon, improve efficiency, and enhance the quality of life in every community it builds. The company recently completed the construction and handover of more than 1,252 villas at Sharjah Sustainable City and continues to make steady progress at The Sustainable City – Yas Island, with handover expected in 2026, marking Abu Dhabi's first fully sustainable city. As part of SEE Holding, SEE Engineering continues to play an essential role in designing, investing in, and building sustainable cities and infrastructure, driving progress toward the UAE's vision of a net-zero future.