Qlik GA: Multivariate Time Series In Qlik Predict Writetable Turns Forecasts Into Action

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Explainable predictive AI in Qlik Cloud lets teams model real-world drivers and update plans in-app with WriteTable for faster outcomes

Dubai, UAE, November, 2025 – Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, data quality, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced general availability of Multivariate Time Series (MVTS) in Qlik PredictTM, bringing GPU-accelerated, explainable forecasting into the heart of Qlik Cloud®. First shown at Qlik Connect® in May, 2025, the new capability helps organizations model real-world drivers and act instantly on insights. Alongside MVTS, Qlik also revealed that its WriteTable capability is targeted to be generally available December 2025. WriteTable lets teams act on AI-generated forecasts by updating operational tables and triggering downstream actions without leaving Qlik.

Planning teams juggle multiple variables that move together, not in isolation. Prices, promotions, weather, and supply constraints all interact, and single-variable tools can't keep up. Qlik Predict changes that by modeling these relationships in context, revealing why performance shifts and what to do next. Paired with Qlik's WriteTable, analysts can translate AI-driven forecasts into governed changes by updating orders, staffing, or pricing directly in the same flow.

Multivariate by design. Build and compare models that account for multiple, interdependent drivers over time, so forecasts remain resilient when conditions shift.

Explainable by default. See driver contributions clearly with transparent explanations that accelerate stakeholder buy-in.

No-code and governed. Delivered inside Qlik Predict on Qlik Cloud, so analytics teams can move fast while IT maintains control.

What's new

Predict

Model the relationships that actually drive demand, cost and capacity. Compare scenarios side by side, tune horizons and seasonality, and select the best model for each decision.

Explain

Reveal the key drivers behind every forecast so leaders can understand the result, challenge assumptions and agree the path forward with confidence.

Act

Operationalize the plan immediately. Trigger alerts and automations, or use WriteTable to update quantities, dates and approvals directly in the app, then push those changes back to the systems that run the business.

Predict. Explain. Act

Inventory and supply: Rebalance purchase orders by SKU and region based on multivariate demand and lead-time signals

Workforce planning: Align staffing to forecasted demand and seasonal drivers, capture shift changes inline, notify managers and HR automatically.

Pricing and promotions: Test promo calendars with weather and competitor activity, adjust price or markdowns, and send updates to pricing systems.

Service operations: Anticipate call volume from marketing and product events, set schedules accordingly, and publish the plan to WFM tools.

Where teams will use it first:

Outcomes that matter:Customers want fewer surprises, faster cycles and tighter control of cash. Qlik aims to reduce forecast misses, shorten time-to-decision and cut the handoffs that slow execution. Teams can validate improvement against historical data before scale-up, with governed deployment that meets enterprise standards.

“In volatile markets, forecasting is capital allocation,” said Brendan Grady, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qlik's Analytics Business Unit.“Multivariate Time Series in Qlik Predict lets teams model how real-world factors interact and explain results in plain business terms.”

“Multivariate Time Series in Qlik Predict lets teams model real drivers and explain the result in business terms.” said Alexander Engel, Head of Business Intelligence, SLA Software Logistik Artland.“With WriteTable, insights become governed changes to orders, staffing and pricing. This is how you reduce execution risk and move faster”

Built on Qlik's Data and Analytics Platform:AI only works when the data is trusted and the analytics are executed intuitively. Qlik's data and analytics platform bring both together. Real-time data integration, quality and lineage ensure the right data lands in Qlik Predict. The Qlik Analytics engine, security and approvals ensure models and writebacks are deployed with control. The result is accessible predictive AI that meets enterprise expectations for transparency and scale.

Availability and packaging:Multivariate Time Series in Qlik Predict is generally available today and delivered in Qlik Cloud. Entitlements and regional availability follow existing Qlik Predict and Qlik Cloud service boundaries. Customers can enable MVTS in existing workspaces.

Get started:See a guided demo of MVTS and WriteTable, read the technical brief and enable the capabilities in your tenant today.