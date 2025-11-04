Orange Hub Unveils Flagship Family Entertainment Center At WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Orange Hub WTC is the 4th outlet in the UAE and 3rd in Abu Dhabi, offering next-gen attractions not seen in other branches.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2025 – Orange Hub, the high-energy entertainment concept by IdeaCrate, proudly announces the grand opening of its fifth UAE center-and third in Abu Dhabi-at WTC Mall. This flagship venue cements Orange Hub's position as a rising leader in the UAE's family entertainment sector, bringing a new era of immersive fun, adrenaline-filled games, and elevated dining to the heart of downtown Abu Dhabi.-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="DSC02958-Enhanced-NR" src="#" alt="DSC02958-Enhanced-NR" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

Located in a central, high-traffic hub, Orange Hub WTC Mall introduces next-generation attractions not seen in other branches, including a four-lane interactive bowling alley, a state-of-the-art Laser Tag Avenue, a motion-sensitive Pixel Floor Game, and a giant volcano slide in the expanded soft play area. Families, teens, and young adults can also enjoy an expansive arcade and carnival games with high-value redemption rewards.

For the first time, Orange Hub debuts a fully reimagined Orange Café, offering an elevated dining experience with a robust menu designed for comfort, variety, and style-perfect for families and youth looking for the ultimate hangout. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="DSC03049-Enhanced-NR" src="#" alt="DSC03049-Enhanced-NR" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

Signature weekly promotions return, including:Hi5 Tuesday: AED 5 games (select games, excluding bowling and laser tag)Half Price Thursday: 50% off blue reader gamesDouble Dirham Friday: Double credit on spend

Shifa Yusuffali, CEO of IdeaCrate said:“Our mission is to create a next-generation family entertainment center where thrill meets play and every visit feels like a win. With cutting-edge attractions, immersive games, and our signature 'Play. Win. Feast. Repeat.' experience, Orange Hub is designed for kids, teens, and families to come together, have fun, and make lasting memories-all under one vibrant roof.” -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="DSC01141-Enhanced-NR" src="#" alt="DSC01141-Enhanced-NR" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

Orange Hub at WTC Mall is now open and ready to welcome families, youth, and anyone seeking the best in urban leisure culture. Whether it's a birthday celebration, a casual outing, or a new spot to feast and play, Orange Hub promises a rewarding experience for all.​

About IdeaCrate Edutainment Company:

Founded in 2015, Abu Dhabi headquartered IdeaCrate Edutainment Company is the brainchild of conscious entrepreneur, informed early learning advocate and a mother of three, Shifa Yusuffali. The IdeaCrate Edutainment Company specialises in innovative, multi-faceted and mindfully developed edutainment brands including Orange Wheels, Orange Hub and Orange Seeds Nursery. Our vision is to achieve excellence and set a benchmark in the global edutainment and early years education space. IdeaCrate's mission is to offer unmatched active learning and entertaining experiences to young patrons by leveraging our state-of-the-art facilities and knowledge of our qualified people. Fun and learning, fulfilling, and family oriented values will remain inherent drivers at all of IdeaCrate's brands.