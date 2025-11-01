Austrian Airlines To Resume Iran Flights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Vienna: Austrian Airlines will resume flights to the Iranian capital Tehran on Sunday, the carrier said, after a near five-month suspension triggered by the Israel-Iran war.

German airline Lufthansa also said it intends to resume flights to Tehran from December, but added that a precise restart date would be announced closer to the time.

Austrian Airlines said its first flight to Tehran would depart Sunday at 7:35 pm (1835 GMT).

The carrier's security team is continuing to "closely assess developments throughout the region", it said in a statement.

"The safety of our crews and passengers is always our top priority."

Both Austrian Airlines and Lufthansa suspended their flights in June after the outbreak of the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

They were among a host of carriers who put services to Iran on hold due to the conflict.

Austrian Airlines is part of the wider Lufthansa Group, which also includes Eurowings, Swiss and Brussels Airlines.