403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Travind Institute Launches Manpower Development Initiative 2025-26 To Bridge India's Tourism Skill Gap
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, India, 01 November, 2025: Travind Institute of Travel and Tourism Management, one of India's pioneering academies in online travel and tourism education, has officially announced its Manpower Development Initiative 2025-26 - a national program aimed at generating skilled, job-ready manpower for
India's rapidly growing tourism sector. With tourism projected to create over 90 million new jobs by 2035, Travind's initiative focuses on addressing the industry's widening skill gap by providing short-term, practical, and industry-aligned online courses that prepare students, graduates, and career changers for real-world roles in travel operations, visa processing, and tour management.
Empowering India's Travel Workforce
Travind's new initiative focuses on creating a sustainable talent pipeline for tourism employers across India. The program will deliver modular, self-paced learning that blends operational know-how, communication skills, and digital literacy, ensuring students are ready for immediate industry integration.
"India's tourism sector is growing at a record pace, but the lack of trained manpower continues to be a major concern,' said a Travind Institute spokesperson.
"Our goal is simple - to equip every student with practical, employable skills that directly contribute to the industry's success. Travind's model connects education with employability."
Four-Phase Roadmap for 2025-26
Under the initiative, Travind will roll out courses across four progressive phases:
1. Core Learning: Strengthening foundational travel knowledge through flagship programs like Visa Mastery and Tour Management (????????).
2. Skill Building: Offering specialized courses in Customer Experience, Airport Operations, and Communication for Tourism Professionals.
3. Digital Integration: Introducing tech-oriented modules like AI in Travel, Digital Tourism Platforms, and Online Reservation Systems.
4. Leadership & Sustainability: Focusing on Destination Management, Sustainable Tourism Practices, and Career Pathways in Travel Leadership.
Expanding Reach and Opportunities
Travind plans to empower over 5,000 learners from across India - especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities - through this initiative. By providing flexible online access, bilingual content (English + Hindi + Marathi), and career-oriented certification, Travind aims to make travel education more inclusive and practical. The initiative will also include partnerships with leading travel and visa companies, corporates, and educational institutions to connect trained students with internship and employment opportunities.
Travind's Role in Tourism Skill Development
Established as a professional education provider focused solely on the travel and tourism industry, Travind Institute has built a reputation for delivering industry-aligned short-term courses that bridge academic knowledge and workforce requirements. This initiative marks Travind's commitment to support India's vision of becoming a global tourism hub by producing a skilled, tech-ready, and service-oriented workforce.
About Travind Institute
Travind Institute of Travel and Tourism Management is India's pioneering online academy specializing in travel, tourism, and visa-related courses. With a focus on experiential learning, practical application, and career readiness, Travind offers flexible, short-term programs designed to empower students, professionals, and career changers.
India's rapidly growing tourism sector. With tourism projected to create over 90 million new jobs by 2035, Travind's initiative focuses on addressing the industry's widening skill gap by providing short-term, practical, and industry-aligned online courses that prepare students, graduates, and career changers for real-world roles in travel operations, visa processing, and tour management.
Empowering India's Travel Workforce
Travind's new initiative focuses on creating a sustainable talent pipeline for tourism employers across India. The program will deliver modular, self-paced learning that blends operational know-how, communication skills, and digital literacy, ensuring students are ready for immediate industry integration.
"India's tourism sector is growing at a record pace, but the lack of trained manpower continues to be a major concern,' said a Travind Institute spokesperson.
"Our goal is simple - to equip every student with practical, employable skills that directly contribute to the industry's success. Travind's model connects education with employability."
Four-Phase Roadmap for 2025-26
Under the initiative, Travind will roll out courses across four progressive phases:
1. Core Learning: Strengthening foundational travel knowledge through flagship programs like Visa Mastery and Tour Management (????????).
2. Skill Building: Offering specialized courses in Customer Experience, Airport Operations, and Communication for Tourism Professionals.
3. Digital Integration: Introducing tech-oriented modules like AI in Travel, Digital Tourism Platforms, and Online Reservation Systems.
4. Leadership & Sustainability: Focusing on Destination Management, Sustainable Tourism Practices, and Career Pathways in Travel Leadership.
Expanding Reach and Opportunities
Travind plans to empower over 5,000 learners from across India - especially from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities - through this initiative. By providing flexible online access, bilingual content (English + Hindi + Marathi), and career-oriented certification, Travind aims to make travel education more inclusive and practical. The initiative will also include partnerships with leading travel and visa companies, corporates, and educational institutions to connect trained students with internship and employment opportunities.
Travind's Role in Tourism Skill Development
Established as a professional education provider focused solely on the travel and tourism industry, Travind Institute has built a reputation for delivering industry-aligned short-term courses that bridge academic knowledge and workforce requirements. This initiative marks Travind's commitment to support India's vision of becoming a global tourism hub by producing a skilled, tech-ready, and service-oriented workforce.
About Travind Institute
Travind Institute of Travel and Tourism Management is India's pioneering online academy specializing in travel, tourism, and visa-related courses. With a focus on experiential learning, practical application, and career readiness, Travind offers flexible, short-term programs designed to empower students, professionals, and career changers.
Company:-Travind Institute Of Travel And Tourism India Pvt Ltd
User:- Deep Bhong
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-8446060517Url:-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment