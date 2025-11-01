403
Halal Summit and Halal Expo to focus on strengthening trade ties
(MENAFN) The upcoming World Halal Summit and Halal Expo, scheduled for November 26–29 at the Istanbul Fair Center, aims to strengthen trade ties and promote commercial diplomacy through country business forums and business-to-business (B2B) meetings, according to reports.
Held under the patronage of the Turkish Presidency and in partnership with the Islamic Cooperation Organization, the four-day event is designed to offer small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) unique opportunities to access global markets. B2B sessions will allow manufacturers to showcase products, expand export networks, and accelerate branding efforts.
Country business forums will highlight investment potential, fostering direct foreign investment as international investors gain insight through presentations and success stories. This environment enhances the perception of countries as investable destinations and contributes sustainably to employment, technology transfer, and production capacity. The forums also encourage collaborations in science, technology, and specific industry sectors beyond traditional commercial ties.
Joint initiatives in fields such as health, tourism, energy, digital transformation, agriculture, and construction are expected to strengthen innovation and competitiveness among participating nations. Additionally, the gatherings enhance countries’ brand value and trustworthiness, showcasing production capabilities and economic strength through country pavilions, promotional events, and media coverage.
The event will feature business forums from Oman, Yemen, Tunisia, and Palestine, with high-level participation from each country. Country business forums and B2B platforms, now recognized as dynamic hubs for international trade, play a significant role in supporting economic growth, foreign trade, and investment ecosystems.
These forums not only facilitate commercial exchanges but also reinforce economic diplomacy, boost bilateral trade volumes, and support the transfer of technology, services, information, and investment. By bringing together business leaders, investors, and public institutions, the summit and expo aim to lay the groundwork for long-term partnerships and new business collaborations.
