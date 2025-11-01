Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Estonia's Foreign Ministry Secretary General

2025-11-01 11:13:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Saturday with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia Jonatan Vseviov, on the sidelines of the 2025 Manama Dialogue Conference held in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and enhance it, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest.

