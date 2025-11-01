Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Czech Foreign Minister

2025-11-01 11:13:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Saturday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky on the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue 2025, currently underway in Manama.

The meeting discussed Qatari-Czech cooperation relations and way to boost them, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.

