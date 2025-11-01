403
Qatar Charity Supports Vulnerable Families In Nigeria
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity in co-operation with Nigeria's Katsina State Government, has implemented a variety of income-generating projects, economically empowering 160 individuals, including women, orphans, and vulnerable groups.
The initiative aims to restore dignity, create opportunities, and enable beneficiaries to achieve economic independence. The implementation of these projects coincides with the upcoming Second World Summit for Social Development, scheduled to take place in Doha from November 4 to 6. The summit aims to reaffirm global commitment to social development, address existing gaps, accelerate efforts to eradicate poverty, promote full employment and decent work, and achieve social inclusion.
The income-generating projects included the distribution of 100 sewing machines, 20 passenger tricycles, 20 cargo tricycles, and 20 grinding machines, benefiting individuals from across the state.
Beneficiaries were nominated by the state government and verified by Qatar Charity using a rigorous process that prioritised vulnerability, business skills, and readiness. Speaking at the ceremony, Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, described the initiative as more than material support, emphasising its role in restoring dignity and creating opportunities for vulnerable citizens. He urged beneficiaries to use the items wisely to start small businesses, generate income, support their families, and improve their livelihoods through hard work and discipline.
“The empowerment items are more than material support – they are tools for transformation and steps toward economic independence,” governor Radda stated. Governor Radda acknowledged Qatar Charity Nigeria's critical role in humanitarian work across Katsina State and Nigeria.“Your work is planting seeds of change, and we are deeply grateful,” he said, pledging to expand such initiatives to empower every orphan, widow, and vulnerable person in the state.
Assem Abu al-Shaer, country director of Qatar Charity's Nigeria office, emphasised the transformative impact of the empowerment items, noting that each piece of equipment will help beneficiaries generate income and create opportunities for others Charity Nigeria Katsina
