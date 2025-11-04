Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Victory Run Dedicated To Azerbaijan's Triumphant Army Held In Baku

2025-11-04 06:03:32
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Victory Run, held under the slogan Forward with Pride, was dedicated to the glorious victory achieved by the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

As reported by Azernews, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov emphasized the growing popularity of the event in his remarks to journalists following the race, noting that the number of participants has been increasing each year.

“This year, we saw a record number of runners take part,” Gayibov said.“We can already see the positive results of the numerous mass sports events organized throughout the year. Various running clubs have been established, and I personally try to participate in as many races as possible. I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who contributed to the successful organization of this event.”

The Victory Run has been held annually since 2021, becoming a symbol of national unity, pride, and the enduring spirit of Azerbaijan's victory.

AzerNews

