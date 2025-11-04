Victory Run Dedicated To Azerbaijan's Triumphant Army Held In Baku
As reported by Azernews, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov emphasized the growing popularity of the event in his remarks to journalists following the race, noting that the number of participants has been increasing each year.
“This year, we saw a record number of runners take part,” Gayibov said.“We can already see the positive results of the numerous mass sports events organized throughout the year. Various running clubs have been established, and I personally try to participate in as many races as possible. I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who contributed to the successful organization of this event.”
The Victory Run has been held annually since 2021, becoming a symbol of national unity, pride, and the enduring spirit of Azerbaijan's victory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment