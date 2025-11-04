Full Speech Of Amir At Opening Of Second World Summit For Social Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized the opening of the Second World Summit for Social Development at the Qatar National Convention Center on Tuesday morning.

The opening ceremony was attended by Their Majesties, Highnesses and Excellencies, leaders of sisterly and friendly countries, heads of government, and participating delegations.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, a number of Their Excellencies ministers and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State, members of delegations, representatives of regional and international institutions and organizations, and guests also attended the Plenary meeting of the Summit.

HH the Amir delivered a speech in the opening ceremony, read as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency the President of the United Nations General Assembly,

Your Excellency the Secretary-General of the United Nations,

Your Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses,

Your Excellencies,

Honorable Audience,

May peace, mercy and blessings of God be upon you.

At the outset it gives me great pleasure to welcome you all to Doha, wishing you a pleasant stay.

The State of Qatar takes pride in hosting this summit, which comes thirty years after the first Summit held in Copenhagen in 1995. It is an event that affirms the spirit of solidarity and international cooperation in addressing the challenges that hinder economic growth, and slow down the achievement of human development goals, which will threaten social peace.

Our hosting of this summit stems from our firm conviction in the importance of collective action on issues that should not be contentious in order to address common global challenges. It also reflects our keenness to advance social development, support international efforts to eradicate poverty, increase job opportunities, and promote all that safeguards human dignity and social inclusion - ultimately paving the way toward a future of greater prosperity and justice for all.

On this occasion, we value the tireless efforts of His Excellency Mr. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, which embody his well-known commitment to enhancing the work of the United Nations. We extend our appreciation to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs for its efforts in coordinating and preparing this Summit.

Honorable Audience,

Social development is not a matter of choice-it is a fundamental necessity. As we commemorate the eightieth anniversary of the founding of the United Nations this year, this summit provides us with an opportunity to renew our commitment to its Charter, to multilateral cooperation within its institutions, and to redouble our efforts to solidify the values of social development as an essential foundation for achieving security, prosperity, and stability for all.

At the national level, the State of Qatar has accorded special importance to social development and has achieved clear progress, as reflected in indicators issued by relevant international institutions. The State continues to work diligently in this regard-enhancing human development, improving quality of life, promoting prosperity and well-being, and advancing education quality, economic empowerment, healthcare, family welfare, and social protection.

The State, through the Ministry of Social Development and Family, has recently launched its 2025-2030 Strategy, under the theme: "From Care to Empowerment.” One of its main pillars is to build a cohesive society founded on justice, equal opportunity, and human empowerment- in line with the State's strategies and Qatar National Vision 2030.



At the international level, we recognize that the challenges facing realizing social development-such as poverty, unemployment, and social inequality-require collective cooperation and effective solidarity. The State of Qatar takes pride in its strong strategic partnership with the United Nations, and has never faltered in fulfilling its commitments. It ranks among the leading supporters of the UN across various domains.

The State of Qatar will remain an active partner in the international community and a supporter of social development efforts through its contributions and assistance to many countries and communities via Qatar Fund for Development, Qatar Charity, and others.

Honorable Audience,

The minimum measure of seriousness in addressing humanity's shared challenges - such as environmental and climate issues, poverty, displacement, and human rights - lies in honoring commitments.

In the case of social development, this requires translating the pledges made by countries in the Copenhagen Declaration into tangible reality, by addressing implementation gaps and prioritizing innovative solutions, effective partnerships, and persistence in achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Doha Declaration, adopted at this Summit, is the fruit of diligent and dedicated work, as well as extensive consultations held in New York. It constitutes an ambitious document aimed at achieving the desired social development. We commend the valuable efforts of the Representatives of Morocco and Belgium to the United Nations for their sincere efforts in leading and facilitating the intergovernmental negotiations.

We are confident that the Doha Declaration, which reaffirms a political, economic, and ethical vision for social development grounded in human dignity, human rights, equality, and peace, will lend new momentum to accelerating the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, and will serve as a roadmap and solid foundation for addressing social development issues, particularly poverty, unemployment, and social exclusion.

Social development can never be achieved without peace and stability. We believe that the lasting peace - unlike temporary settlements - is the just peace. It is no secret that the brotherly Palestinian people are in dire need of all possible support to address the catastrophic consequences of the brutal Israeli aggression and to resist the establishment of an apartheid system in Palestine.

We call upon the international community to redouble its efforts and extend support to the Palestinian people in reconstruction and meeting the basic needs of this steadfast people until justice is achieved and their legitimate rights are exercised on their soil and their homeland.

In the context of peace and stability, I cannot conclude this address without referring to our collective shock at the horrific atrocities committed in the city of El Fasher in the Darfur region of Sudan, and our unequivocal condemnation of these acts. Did we need further proof to understand that neglecting violations of States' security, sovereignty, and stability, and turning a blind eye to civil wars and their atrocities inevitably leads to such tragedies

Sudan has endured the horrors of this war for two and a half years, and it is high time to end it and reach a political solution that guarantees Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Honorable Audience,

Our success will be measured by our ability to translate our commitments into tangible actions that achieve social development for all - especially in developing countries. Together, we can make this summit a pivotal milestone, ensuring that our deliberations lead to practical and effective steps that contribute to transforming the slogans of peace, social development, and prosperity into a tangible reality for all, without discrimination.

In conclusion, I once again welcome you to Doha, wishing that this summit will achieve its envisioned objectives.

Thank you.

May Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.