Ujjain: Devotees Throng Mahakal Temple For Sacred Bhasma Aarti

The sacred Bhasma Aarti was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on Sunday, drawing large crowds of devotees who gathered in the early hours to witness the divine ritual dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple premises reverberated with the sounds of Vedic chants, conch shells, temple bells and devotional hymns, creating an atmosphere of deep spiritual fervour and devotion.

The Divine Bhasma Aarti Ritual

The Bhasma Aarti, an offering made with holy ashes, is one of the most revered rituals of the Mahakal Temple. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 am, a time considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition.

According to religious beliefs, devotees who attend or participate in the Bhasma Aarti are believed to have their wishes fulfilled and receive the divine blessings of Lord Mahakal.

The Ritual's Sacred Steps

As per temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of the temple doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath of the deity with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture prepared using milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. After the bath, the Shivling is adorned with hemp and sandalwood paste, signifying purity and sanctity.

The ritual continues with the performance of the unique Bhasma Aarti and Dhoop-Deep Aarti, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonant sounds of conch shells. The aarti symbolises the cycle of life and death, representing the eternal presence of Lord Shiva as the destroyer of evil and the embodiment of time.

Significance of Mahakaleshwar Temple

Shri Mahakaleshwar, one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas in India, holds immense significance in Hindu spirituality. The grandeur and spiritual aura of the Mahakaleshwar Temple have been beautifully described in the ancient Hindu scriptures, including the Puranas. Eminent Sanskrit poets, beginning with Kalidasa, have extolled the magnificence of Lord Mahakal and the temple's divine energy in their compositions.

Ujjain and the Lord of Time

Historically, Ujjain was regarded as the central point for the calculation of Indian time, with Mahakala considered the presiding deity of the city. In all his splendour, Lord Shiva - as the Lord of Time - reigns eternal in Ujjain.

The towering shikhara and the imposing facade of the Mahakaleshwar Temple against the city skyline evoke deep reverence and awe among visitors. People from across the country visit the temple throughout the year to witness the Bhasma Aarti, believing that attending the sacred ritual brings divine blessings, protection, and fulfilment of desires. (ANI)

